Domestic duty for Al Ahly, European showdowns for Bayern, Arsenal, and Real Madrid

Champions League nights roll on with another heavyweight Matchday 3 slate, while the Nile League heats up at home tonight.

Today’s top fixture: Bayern Munich host Arsenal at the Allianz Arena tonight at 10pm, broadcast live on beIN Sports 1. Bayern are unbeaten in their last 39 group-stage fixtures at home in the competition, while Arsenal arrive on a 14-match run of league-phase victories and have lost just once in their last 13 away games in the Champions League. Harry Kane, who scored 15 goals in previous meetings with Arsenal, leads the Bavarian attack with Michael Olise suspended.

MEANWHILE- Real Madrid host RB Leipzig at the Santiago Bernabéu, looking for a third straight Champions League victory. Kylian Mbappé, who scored 11 goals in 11 matches this season, leads the line with Rodrygo and Ferland Mendy out injured. Vinícius Júnior is set to start, as his suspension applies only to domestic competitions. Kickoff is at 10pm on beIN Sports 2.

Other Champions League fixtures on our radar tonight:

Como vs. Manchester United — 7:45pm, beIN Sports 2;

Lille vs. Galatasaray — 7:45pm, beIN Sports 3;

Inter Milan vs. Shakhtar Donetsk — 10pm, beIN Sports 3;

Real Betis vs. Feyenoord — 10pm, beIN Sports 5;

Club Brugge vs. Lens — 10pm, beIN Sports 8;

Sporting CP vs. LASK Linz — 10pm, beIN Sports 9;

Aston Villa vs. Viking FK — 10pm, beIN Sports 4.

At home

Al Ahly travel to Al Qanah in the Nile League, looking to close a five-point gap on leaders Pyramids, who moved to 21 points with a 4-1 victory over Tala’ea El Gaish on Tuesday. Kickoff is at 8pm on ON Sport.

Also in the Nile League:

Ghazl El Mahalla vs. Ittihad Alexandria — 5pm, ON Sport Plus;

Ceramica Cleopatra vs. Petrojet — 8pm, ON Sport Max.

ICYMI-

Paris Saint-Germain beat Barcelona 4-2 on Tuesday, handing Barcelona their first defeat of the season. The reigning champions went ahead through Désiré Doué in the first half, Xavi Espart equalized for Barcelona, and Lucas Hernández restored PSG’s lead. Lamine Yamal leveled again in the 79th minute before Vitinha struck two minutes later, and Fabián Ruiz sealed the result.

PSG’s victory came at a cost. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was forced off the pitch just before the hour mark after landing awkwardly while sprinting back to tackle Xavi Espart and has since been confirmed to have ruptured the ACL in his right knee, with surgery planned in the coming days, the club said. PSG have not given a timeline for his return, but an injury of this kind typically means at least six months out, a blow to the reigning European champions.

Elsewhere, Manchester City bounced back from last week’s defeat, with a 5-0 thrashing of AEK Athens, while Liverpool edged Villarreal 4-3 in a seven-goal thriller and Napoli beat Bodø/Glimt by the same scoreline. Atlético Madrid drew 1-1 with Stuttgart, Roma beat Slovan Bratislava 4-0, and Borussia Dortmund beat Sabah 2-1.

At home, Zamalek ground out a 1-0 away victory at Petrol Asyut on Tuesday through an Ahmed Sherif strike in the 25th minute, moving to 16 points and level with Al Ahly in third place.