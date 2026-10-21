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Alaa El Sheikh takes Playcrowd to Teatro 90 this Friday

by The Enterprise CompanyEgypt Edition
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Up for some Friday night stand-up? Comedian Alaa El Sheikh is bringing his latest show Playcrowd Volume 2 to New Cairo’s Teatro 90 this Friday, 23 October. As the name suggests, expect a show full of his signature crowd work and spontaneous live interactions with the audience. The show kicks off at 8pm, with tickets available on TicketsMarché.

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