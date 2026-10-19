August auto sales slow to 5.6% as trucks stall and imports pull ahead

The country’s automotive market grew 5.6% y-o-y in August to 18.6k units, a deceleration from July’s 15.6% y-o-y expansion, as a 22.7% monthly slide in truck sales outweighed an 11.5% gain in passenger cars, according to Amica’s August 2026 report (pdf). Sales were up 3% m-o-m from July’s 18k units.

The segments split three ways. Passenger cars took 77% of volume, up from 71% a month earlier, rising 7.8% y-o-y to 14.4k units. Meanwhile, the decline ran across categories rather than sitting in one model line. Buses slipped 10% m-o-m to 1.7k units, but are still up 35% y-o-y, a move Maged El Tawil, the automotive analyst behind the Cars by Maged channel and Auto Forsa, reads as seasonality rather than weakness. Summer buyers prioritize personal cars over expanding business fleets, he explains.

Trucks are the one segment he calls significant, with sales falling 22.7% m-o-m and 15.9% y-o-y to 2.6k units. Pickups, roughly two-thirds of the segment, dropped to 1.7k from July’s 2.2k, and heavy trucks fell to 40 units from 111. That’s a 64% slide off a base so small it tells you more about ordering lumpiness than about demand, especially after the same line had already pulled back 47.6% in July from June’s 212. El Tawil attributes the softness to businesses holding back on purchases while FX and USD-linked costs stay high, and cautions against reading a single month as a verdict on the wider economy.

Registrations put a floor under that caution. The Al Ahram-Compulsory Motor Ins. Pool report counted 3.2k new transport vehicles licensed in August, a 4.9% decline. AMIC counts only its members, which is why its truck line can swing on a single brand’s orders.

EVs split the data: AMIC put August EV sales at 610 units, up about 336% from July’s 140 on a very small base. Registrations point the other way: 2.2k electric vehicles were licensed in July. Both series agree on where the demand sits, though: Chinese electric and range-extended models top both.

The demand case: Higher fuel prices are pushing buyers toward cheaper operating costs, longer real-world ranges are making EVs workable as a household’s primary car, and range-extenders (electric drivetrains carrying a small petrol engine purely as a generator) are gaining traction, El Tawil tells us. He points to steady demand for Chinese brands including Geely, BYD, Avatr, and Lynk & Co. The registrations back the model-level pattern: Deepal’s range-extenders led the niche with 250 units in August and 1.1k so far this year, led by the G318, a shift we flagged in December when distributors were pivoting to new-energy line-ups.

Complicating the fuel-cost argument: The last price increase came in March and has held since then, so the pull is cumulative rather than fresh, and urban inflation actually eased to 14.5% in August. El Tawil flags the related limit himself: infrastructure stays thin outside the main cities, which is the same constraint industry figures pointed to in December as a decade-long build, alongside range anxiety on longer routes.

Imports stretched their lead. Fully built imports took 71% of passenger-car volume in August, up from 58% in July: about 10.1k units against 4.2k locally assembled, by our math from AMIC’s YTD origin tables. The timing points to an administrative cause rather than a change of taste. Importers spent July fighting stretched customs registration and lower priority for FX on finished cars while parts cleared normally. Buyer preference still runs the same way: brand prestige, higher-end specs, and perceived build quality keep pulling PC buyers to imports even where locally assembled alternatives cost less, as dealers told us in June.

IN CONTEXT- The eight-month picture is bigger than any single month. Sales reached 135.4k units, up 25.7%, with imports rising 42.6% to 64.9k against 13.4% growth for locally assembled vehicles at 70.5k, so imports went from 42% to 48% of the market and took roughly 70% of the additional vehicles sold, by our math from AMIC’s August report. The government’s answer is the Automotive Industry Development Program, which targets 100k vehicles a year and 60% local content. Projects are stacking up: Al Mansour’s USD 150 mn MG plant, and Ezz El Arab Elsewedy’s ROX ESI venture for range-extender EVs from mid-2027. Meanwhile, the government has kept the import taps wide: it raised the 2026 passenger-car import ceiling to USD 2.5 bn.