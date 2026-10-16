Revisiting classics: 1992’s A Few Good Men

🍿 Duty and conscience: Directed by Rob Reiner in 1992, courtroom classic A Few Good Men stands as one of Hollywood’s sharpest courtroom dramas, even three decades following its release. Despite relying almost entirely on dialogue, it holds audiences spellbound with far more tension than most action flicks can muster.

The plot: Two US Marines stationed at Guantanamo Bay face murder charges following a brutal disciplinary hazing incident gone wrong. Assigned to their defense is Lieutenant Daniel Kaffee (Tom Cruise), a brilliant but complacent Navy lawyer who has never seen the inside of a courtroom, preferring quick plea bargains over trial combat. Pushing him out of his comfort zone is Lieutenant Commander Joanne Galloway (Demi Moore), who spurs him to fight for his clients with teeth and claws. As the duo digs deeper, they suspect the Marines were merely following orders from high-ranking officers — specifically the unyielding base commander, Colonel Nathan R. Jessep (Jack Nicholson). But proving it means taking on a military establishment built to protect its own.

What worked: The writing is breathtakingly sharp, fueled by dialogue that makes complex courtroom maneuvering deeply engaging. Every line is carefully calibrated to drive the plot forward, while Reiner directs with a steady hand, turning conversational exchanges into thrilling, high-stakes suspense. Cruise shines as a man forced to step up and challenge an entire system, Moore serves as the film’s moral compass, and Nicholson commands despite relatively limited screen time. The iconic courtroom climax between Cruise and Nicholson — home to one of the most famous lines in cinema history — remains an absolute high-water mark for the genre.

The verdict: The film follows a familiar narrative structure, making its overall arc fairly predictable from the start. Yet that hardly detracts from the experience. The true joy comes from watching legendary actors execute a script written by a master of his craft at the peak of his powers, raising a timeless question: Where does loyalty lie when blind obedience to authority collides with basic human morality?

WHERE TO WATCH- You can watch the movie on Apple TV. Check out the trailer on YouTube (watch, runtime: 2:26).