New Cairo’s Whispering Brew is all about laid-back rendezvous and classic dishes

🍴 Sometimes you just grow tired of the usual breakfast spots — it’s human nature. On such days, it can also prove tiresome to search for new culinary purveyors in lieu of your tried-and-trues. Thankfully, we didn’t have to search hard, seeing as New Cairo’s Whispering Brew seeped its way into our algorithm and stayed there until we budged.

First impressions: Located in New Cairo’s Vogue Mall, Whispering Brew is a relatively new entrant to the Cairene F&B scene. It promises great coffee, expertly brewed matcha, and signature bites — most importantly, it promises a quiet experience. We paid the burgundy-clad spot a visit on a Thursday morning and were surprised to find a full house up and early — a good sign, we thought. The space itself offers a cozy experience; you’ll find solo desks and couch seating inside, and a more vast seating arrangement outside for larger groups. We opted for the latter to soak up the autumn sun.

What’s on the menu: Whispering Brew’s menu is comprehensive without being overwhelming. If you’re going for breakfast, you’ll find classic omelettes, as well as steak, bacon, spinach, and smoked turkey and apple omelettes. Benedicts are also on the menu, from the classic to the truffle variations. If you want to hold your breakfast, the joint also has a number of bagels up for grabs. Beyond breakfast, you’ll find the usual bistro selections: salads, fried appetizers, pastas, and a few main courses. The standard range of hot and iced beverages — with a few creative concoctions — round out the menu.

What we liked… and didn’t: The restaurant’s location earns it points, with an unobstructed view that made way for plenty of breeze; it also helped that the seating was comfortable. Despite the breadth of breakfast options, we felt the pull of the creamy spinach omelette, accompanied by a signature house-blend flat white. The coffee was rich, flavorful, and fired us up, and will likely warrant a repeat visit.

The breakfast, on the other hand, proved a tad underwhelming. Despite the flavor being right, the portions and presentation were a little off: the omelette itself was a tad basic, and the toppings — spinach, mushrooms, and sun-dried tomatoes — could have used, well, more. The accompanying wedges, however, were a highlight. Given how packed the place was, service speed unfortunately took a hit. That said, our server — the lone ranger — was nice and as accommodating as possible given the rush.

The verdict: Whispering Brew shows a lot of promise, and despite a rocky first experience, we’ll likely be paying it another visit for its signature house blend. We’d wager that the unexpected rush was the culprit behind our not-so-ideal experience, and think a lighter day would yield better results. If you’re looking for an on-the-go bite with tempered expectations, or could use a killer cuppa joe, we’d say give Whispering Brew a chance.

WHERE TO FIND IT- You can find Whispering Brew at New Cairo’s Vogue Mall.

💵 Per person: EGP 400-500

🪑 Outdoor seating: Yes

🍺 Alcohol: No

🦽 Accessibility friendly: Yes