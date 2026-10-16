From Chicago’s bricks to New York’s design, 99% Invisible explores the hidden stories behind everyday design

👂 Always been curious about the details we rarely notice? 99% Invisible knows all about that. Hosted by producer Roman Mars, the podcast explores the often-overlooked processes behind the design and architecture that shape our world. Many things we take for granted were once deliberate choices, and 99% Invisible helps listeners understand the thinking behind them, making complex design concepts accessible to everyone. It reveals how and why the world around us came to look and function the way it does.

What to expect: Across over 400 episodes, 99% Invisible truly dives deep. From the obscure history of American country music to the traditional craft of bamboo construction in Hong Kong, and fascinating stories of biomimicry, the podcast covers a remarkably wide range of subjects. On top of that, it features several standalone series dedicated to specific subjects.

Ever considered brickmaking a surprisingly compelling subject? In one episode, 99% Invisible gets into the ubiquitous building material, with a particular focus on Chicago. After the Great Fire of 1871 devastated the city’s largely wooden infrastructure, brick quickly became a defining feature of its rebuilding streetscape. Joined by architecture historian and photographer Will Quam, Mars traces the history of brickmaking across the US, explores the geography of brick, and examines the power of brick design — including why buildings are made to look like brick without using the real stuff.

What we liked: Despite the somewhat niche subject, the episode feels completely accessible and engaging even for listeners with admittedly little interest in brickmaking. Mars and his guest give excellent context to the subject, revealing a significance to bricks that we may not have fully appreciated before. We came away with a newfound appreciation for brick buildings and the meaning that brick design can convey. Overall, the show’s 30-minute episodes make for breezy yet richly informative (and bingeable) listens.

The verdict: 99% Invisible is for the endlessly curious. While the podcast leans a little US-centric, it remains an interesting, confidently eccentric listen — a must for anyone particularly interested in design, architecture, and the history of urban development. If you have a spare 30 minutes in your day, pick an episode and come away a little more educated and with a new research rabbit hole to dive into.

WHERE TO LISTEN- You can tune in on Apple Podcasts | Anghami | Spotify.