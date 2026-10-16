Empty Vessel traces four decades of global economic transformation through the history of a single ship

📚🛳️ The global economy, told through one ship. In Empty Vessel: The Story of the Global Economy in One Barge, historian Ian Kumekawa traces the life of a vessel built in Sweden in 1979 — one that went on to house North Sea oil platform workers, shelter British soldiers during the Falklands War, accommodate German factory workers, detain prisoners in New York, and house oil industry workers in Nigeria. Four decades, one ship, and a front-row seat to the forces that remade the global economy.

What to expect: The book uses the ship’s history as a way into maritime economics — where international trade intersects with shell companies, permissive regulations, and the relentless pursuit of lower costs and higher margins. By tracking the vessel’s changing ownership and uses across different countries, Kumekawa connects its story to broader shifts: the decline of traditional industries in Europe and North America, rising dependence on automation and technology, labor market transformations, and the expansion of privatization and mass incarceration.

The throughline is how companies and governments exploited legislative loopholes and the gaps between national regulatory systems to repurpose assets and sidestep restrictions — as when the ship became a floating jail in New York in 1989, providing additional detention capacity without the procedural complexity of building new facilities.

What we liked: Rather than treating globalization, financialization, and privatization as separate concepts, the author anchors them in a physical trajectory: the ship’s changing function becomes the lens through which commercial interests and public policy reveal their entanglement, and crises become opportunities for redistributing resources and responsibilities. The book also refuses to separate economic structure from human experience. It keeps returning to the workers, the prisoners, and others who passed through the vessel — and to the costs that cross-border financial and legal arrangements can obscure. The picture of the global economy it builds isn’t only about the movement of capital; it also documents the lives shaped by its shifts.

The verdict: A ship’s history turned into a narrative about the transformation of the global economy — offering a different angle on what globalization and economic openness actually cost, and who ends up carrying the weight of a system in which gains and responsibilities are not evenly distributed.

WHERE TO GET IT- The book is available digitally on Amazon. You can place a special order for a physical copy through bookstores such as The Bookspot.