Welcome to the second issue of Power Trip

Hello, ladies and gents, and welcome to the second issue of our signature series, Power Trip.

Last issue, we followed the gas that kept your lights on during the summer and the growing bill for buying it from abroad. This time, we look at what’s being built to take some of that load. The sun and wind come at no cost. Everything else has to be paid for: the developers who build the plants, the banks that lend for 20 years in foreign currency, the factories that make the equipment, and the companies willing to buy the power.

Welcome to The Transition, where we look at what it takes to build an electricity system that needs less of that scramble. The issue follows the people doing each of these jobs. Who is building Egypt’s new power plants, and why does the state want private developers to build most of them? Who lends the money for nearly 21 GW of renewables by the end of 2029, and who carries the risk? How much of a solar panel, a wind turbine, or a battery is made here, and what exactly is a “lego factory”? And lastly, has the energy crunch made anyone more eager to go solar?

Next issue, we head out to the ports, pipelines, and cables that would make Egypt a regional hub. After that, we come home to your bill, your roof, and your car.