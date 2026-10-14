Steps Summit heads to SODIC Eastown to empower families and children

🧑‍🧑‍🧒 Looking to nurture your child’s talents? Steps Summit is taking over SODIC East’s Sports Club on Saturday, 17 October for a full day of family-focused activities designed to support children’s learning, development, and future potential.

With a focus on psychology and five talent zones, the summit brings together different youth development programs — from Central Dance Studio and Theater & Movement to camp program Blooms. Expect workshops, exhibitions, panel talks, and plenty more activities to help families explore new ways to support their children. The day kicks off at 11:30am, with tickets available on TicketsMarché.