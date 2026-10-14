Solar starts in the spreadsheet

For an industrial site, agriculture project, hotel, or real estate development, the first solar question is whether the economics work. Load profile, available space, and commercial structure determine project size — and whether the numbers hold up over time. TAQA Arabia’s solar arm, TAQA PV, has developed more than 120 MW of renewable-energy projects, with more than 200 MW in the pipeline. Its portfolio avoids more than 120k tons of carbon emissions annually.

The math changes with the site. Under self-consumption or power purchase agreement (PPA) models, businesses match renewable energy to their operating profiles, while system size and financing are tailored to each project. The project has to work for one customer, in one location.

TAQA PV’s project mix makes the point. The company developed a 6 MW solar plant for Dina Farms, a 7 MW project for calcium carbonate producer Ascom, and a 13 MW project serving an industrial zone, alongside other renewable-energy projects tailored to a wide range of client needs. Loads vary, and so do the economics and designs.

The commercial structure matters just as much as the panels. Long-term financing can support the upfront investment, while PPAs define the commercial relationship with the customer. The technology may be familiar; the business case still has to be built site by site.

Sometimes solar sits behind another utility altogether. TAQA Water serves more than 170k customers across residential, tourism, industrial, and agricultural sites, including Palm Hills in New Cairo, SODIC on the North Coast, Rixos Sharm El Sheikh, Makadi Heights, and La Vista, among many others. Its desalination systems are designed to use 50% less energy, while at Somabay, TAQA Water powers its desalination plant entirely with solar energy, demonstrating how renewable integration can reliably serve energy-intensive developments and tourism infrastructure.

The portfolio also includes utility-scale projects. In Nabq, Sharm El Sheikh, TAQA Arabia operates a 20 MW solar plant alongside a distribution concession for the area. The plant generates more than 42 GWh of clean electricity a year, which TAQA Power delivers to hotels, residential communities, and other customers across Nabq.

Scaling solar — and the utilities it can power — means repeating the calculation, not copying the project. Before construction starts, the load, site, financing, and commercial model all have to add up. TAQA Arabia’s job is to find the combination that does.

To learn more about TAQA Arabia, your trusted energy and utility partner, click here.