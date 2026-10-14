Rosatom Egypt’s country director says Dabaa will save Egypt roughly 7 bn cbm of gas annually once complete

Since we last spoke with Rosatom Egypt Country Director Murad Aslanov (LinkedIn) in November last year, Dabaa has moved further toward generating its first electricity. We caught up with Aslanov to discuss where nuclear fits alongside renewables and what local companies are gaining from the buildout.

EnterpriseAM: What role will Dabaa play alongside solar, wind, and battery storage, and does nuclear justify its high upfront cost and long construction timeline?

Murad Aslanov: The goal is a diversified system where each technology does a different job. Nuclear provides firm, low-carbon power around the clock and keeps the grid stable. Solar and wind supply growing volumes of clean power, batteries add flexibility, and a stronger grid ties it together. Nuclear’s cost has to be judged over the plant’s full life, and Dabaa is built to run for more than 60 years. Over that period, it delivers large volumes of predictable power, cuts exposure to fuel-price swings, and redirects natural gas toward industry or export. It also creates long-term demand for engineering, manufacturing, and training, which builds skilled people and local supply chains. So the case for nuclear goes well beyond megawatts.

Dabaa is on schedule and already contributing to the economy during construction. The next milestone is the arrival and loading of the first nuclear fuel, with the site being prepared to receive the first shipment in May 2027. Once fully operational, the plant should generate about 35 TWh a year, saving roughly 7 bn cbm of gas annually.

EnterpriseAM: Where do talks on the two additional reactors stand, and what would decide whether they go ahead?

MA: What has been officially confirmed is that Egypt and Rosatom are continuing discussions on the future development of peaceful nuclear technologies. The Egyptian side expressed interest in following developments with additional nuclear units and assessing their possible future application. Any decision on additional nuclear capacity would naturally be led by the Egyptian side and would require a comprehensive assessment. From Rosatom’s perspective, the crucial point is that the cooperation framework exists and that we are ready to discuss different technological solutions if and when Egypt determines that additional nuclear capacity is needed. The priority today remains the successful and safe completion of the four units at El Dabaa according to the agreed schedule.

EnterpriseAM: What role are Egyptian companies and workers playing at Dabaa, and what skills and capabilities will stay in Egypt once it’s built?

MA: Egyptian participation rises from around 20% on Unit 1 to as much as 35% on Unit 4. The aim is to help local companies qualify against the nuclear industry’s demanding technical, quality, and safety standards. As of August, more than 25k people were working on site daily, over 70% of them Egyptian, and that number will rise as construction accelerates. Around 220 local companies are subcontracting in civil, mechanical, and electrical work, as well as supply and supporting infrastructure, while major local contractors are building experience under nuclear-grade requirements. Egyptian staff will operate Dabaa, with Rosatom providing operational and maintenance support for the first 10 years. The long-term outcome is qualified people, capable companies, and industrial know-how that can carry Egypt’s next generation of technology projects.