Man City host PSG as Al Ahly vs Zamalek go head-to-head in the handball final tonight

⚽ Champions League action continues today with Matchday 2’s second slate across Europe, while handball takes center stage at home with an all-Egyptian African final. Manchester City host Paris Saint-Germain in the night’s standout fixture. City enter the match boasting eight victories across all competitions this season, while PSG arrive as defending champions chasing a third straight title under manager Luis Enrique. Kick-off is at 10pm on beIN Sports 1.

Meanwhile, Liverpool travel to Lask as they look to recover from Sunday’s defeat to City, with kick-off set for 7:45pm on beIN Sports 2. Real Madrid also visit Roma tonight, with kick-off set for 10pm on beIN Sports 3.

Other Champions League fixtures on our radar tonight:

Feyenoord vs. Como — 7:45pm, beIN Sports 4;

Real Betis vs. Porto — 10pm, beIN Sports 5;

Bodø/Glimt vs. Borussia Dortmund — 10pm, beIN Sports 6;

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. AEK Athens — 10pm, beIN Sports Extra 2;

Slovan Bratislava vs. Stuttgart — 10pm, beIN Sports 7;

Aston Villa vs. Fenerbahçe — 10pm, beIN Sports 4.

🤾 In handball action

The African Handball Champions League wraps up today in Angola with an all-Egyptian final: Al Ahly take on Zamalek for the continental title at 5:30pm, live on ON Sport Max.

🥅 ICYMI-

Over in the Champions League: Barcelona thrashed Galatasaray 4-1 in Istanbul, Arsenal beat Lille 3-0, and Atlético Madrid beat Manchester United 2-0.