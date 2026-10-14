Is the gas crunch making solar a business decision in Egypt?

The regional disruption has made a solar panel look like more than a way to cut your electricity bill. It is also a way to buy less of the fuel whose price — and passage — someone else controls. For gas-dependent Egypt, that brings the transition down to a practical business decision: how much of your power can you afford to make yourself? Our first issue followed the scramble to secure fuel. This is another response to the same problem: needing less of it. When businesses generate their own power, they take pressure off a grid that is already short on gas. Demand for rooftop solar is up across every segment Cairo Solar sells into, Managing Director Hatem Tawfik tells EnterpriseAM. Tawfik also sits on the board of the Sustainable Energy Development Association (SEDA).

The big projects offer a more complicated answer: “We do not sequence projects according to geopolitical events,” Infinity Power Deputy CEO Ahmed Mulla tells EnterpriseAM. What does move with the market is cost: large projects are developed “against changing market conditions, including movements in equipment costs, financing costs, and foreign exchange,” he says.

Taking matters into their own roofs

The keenest buyers are the plants that never switch off: Cement, steel, and ceramics factories running around the clock have steady daytime demand that can absorb solar generation. Other factories, homes, and farms trying to get off diesel are signing up too, Tawfik tells us. A MW now runs around EGP 20 mn to install, up c. 38% from EGP 14.5 mn, as the stronger greenback and the regional escalations pushed up the cost of imported panels and equipment. That has stretched payback periods and slowed some industrial demand, a renewable energy company source previously told us.

Generating your own power also means deciding what happens when you don’t need it: A factory’s panels keep producing through weekends, holidays, and quieter shifts. Net metering allows electricity exported to the grid to be credited against electricity purchases, improving the economics for customers whose consumption does not always match production. Losing this arrangement could leave 30-50% of a plant's output unused, lengthening payback periods from five years to more than 10, SEDA's Ayman Haiba previously told us. Batteries are a harder sell, for now. On a factory roof, they take about a decade to pay for themselves, and “nobody is installing them” unless the state requires them, Tawfik says.

What gets buyers off the fence

For industry, the policy needs to become a usable offer: The proposed Industry Sun program would put panels on c. 7k factory roofs — awaiting Cabinet approval — while a 15% subsidized lending scheme for industry is being reworked, and the Electricity Ministry would like to limit it to plants that use all the power they make, an industry source tells us. Plans for factories to obtain a share of their electricity from renewables still need clear implementation structure. Manufacturers deciding whether to invest need to know what counts toward that share, which projects qualify for support, and how surplus generation will be treated.

Households face the same upfront hurdle. Higher electricity tariffs can improve the savings from solar, but customers still have to finance the installation. SEDA’s proposed Shams Misr scheme would offer interestfree financing and tax breaks for up to 5 GW, while Industry Sun is designed to extend to residential buildings. But interest in a lower electricity bill is easier to establish than the ability to pay for the equipment that delivers it.

The bottom line: The war can get a business to ask for a solar quote as a resilience measure, but it can't make the numbers work. Turning that interest into installations depends on affordable financing, workable regulations for surplus electricity, and savings that justify the upfront cost. The clearest sign of a lasting shift will be customers continuing to place orders even when fuel prices ease.