How to Win a Trade War turns economic conflict into a page-turner

📚 The prospect of a trade war may seem remote, but it’s never entirely off the table — and How to Win a Trade War makes that abundantly clear. In today’s Trump-era tariff frenzy, the book’s authors, British economics journalist and podcaster Soumaya Keynes and American economist Chad P. Bown, examine what all-out economic warfare could look like. Across a brisk but heady 300 pages, the authors unpack the ins and outs of global trade, the strategies countries use to stay ahead, and the costs of economic conflict in an increasingly fragile global economy.

What to expect: Keynes and Bown make a hefty subject light and accessible to a general, beginner audience with humor, a lot of simplifications, and plenty of what-if scenarios. They start with the basics: what are the benefits of trade (the answer is more complicated than you might think), who gains from it, and who bears the costs? From the impact of Chinese imports on US manufacturers to the winding routes products take through global supply chains, Keynes and Bown show that when the rules of the global economic game begin to break down, there’s far more to worry about than tariffs alone. But building a more resilient trading system is possible, they suggest — albeit with some trade-offs.

What we liked: Former podcast creators who now host their own shows, Keynes and Bown bring considerable expertise and insight to a lively narrative, drawing on external research and interviews with prominent industry figures. The book favors accessible, journalistic commentary over a scholarly, technical approach, so seasoned economists may find less here to sink their teeth into. Though some may find the explanations oversimplified, the authors make trade wars a genuinely compelling subject. Their writing feels personalized enough to keep you hooked, and the range of detail and historical context gives curious readers a lot to chew on.

Our verdict: How to Win a Trade War is about as close as you’ll get to a non-fiction book that doesn’t feel like one. Keynes and Bown craft an engaging, narrative-driven survey of trade wars, steering clear of the sometimes dry, less exciting tone that can bog down books on the same subject. Trade nerds may still find plenty to chew on if they indulge the authors’ humor-heavy, streamlined style, but economics novices stand to gain the most — an engaging, page-turning introduction to the more complex implications of global trade.

WHERE TO GET IT- You can find the ebook on Amazon.