Egypt is building the transition's equipment from the outside in

The transition has a shopping list: We've looked at who is building the plants and who is putting up the money. Now we look at the equipment: panels, turbines, and batteries. Egypt already makes or assembles a fair share of it, and the government wants local factories to supply projects at home and sell abroad. The harder part is making what goes inside: the wafers in a solar cell, the core of a wind turbine, the cells in a battery.

SOUND SMART- Manufacturing has layers: Across solar, wind, and batteries, raw materials are processed into specialized inputs, made into components, then assembled into working equipment. Assembly alone brings jobs, tax revenue, and industrial activity, renewable energy expert Yana Hryshko tells EnterpriseAM. Cutting reliance on foreign suppliers means making the parts further up the chain, which is harder and costs more.

There’s a wafer-thin difference

The parts that turn sunlight to electricity are made here. Cells (that generate power) and modules (finished panels that package them together) are produced domestically, but the wafers and silicon ingots behind them mostly aren't. Elite Solar’s 5 GW Sokhna complex, with 2 GW of annual cell capacity and 3 GW of module production, puts cell manufacturing on Egyptian soil, not just the assembly of imported cells. Local content in modules has topped 65% in some projects, Elite Solar's International Market Development GTM Manager Mohammed Diab tells EnterpriseAM, though gaps remain upstream and around local suppliers and engineering. Egypt imports around USD 150 mn worth of solar panels annually, while the government wants local content in solar-panel manufacturing to rise to 80% by 2030.

Follow the chain backward, and the imports return: Conventional solar manufacturing starts with quartz, which is processed into silicon, grown into ingots, sliced into wafers, made into cells, and then assembled into the modules you see on a roof. Each step back from that roof is harder and more capital-intensive, and each one leaves a country less dependent on others. Going upstream only works if every stage has a customer. “Making wafers or cells in Egypt will be more expensive than in China,” Hryshko argues. Wafer producers need cell makers, who need panel makers, who need orders from developers. If developers can import finished panels for less, the factories further up the chain struggle to find buyers. Manufacturers need certainty before they expand, including visibility on procurement, the project pipeline, financing, customs and local-content rules, Diab says.

Heavy lifting ahead

Wind starts with a very practical advantage: big things are expensive to ship. Wind localization moves in stages: towers first, blades next, nacelle assembly after. “With towers, you’re basically transporting a lot of air — it’s just a hollow steel tower,” Hans Bruins, CEO of Ras Ghareb Wind Energy and Red Sea Wind Energy, previously told us. Egyptian suppliers have already made towers for his project, saving moving huge structures across oceans. “From a handling perspective, the blades are the most critical ones because they can be easily damaged during transport,” Bruins noted, adding that, at around 100 meters long, they carry high logistical costs and significant risk.

The engineering gets trickier further up the turbine: The hardest step is manufacturing the turbine’s core: the generator, gearbox, and control systems — which are the most complex and capital-intensive elements; they only make sense once volumes and tariff structures justify the investment. For now, local assembly is the likely starting point. “You first start with assembling components, and once you’re good at that, then you can start to manufacture them locally,” Bruins said, drawing a parallel to the automotive industry. China’s own wind cluster took 5 to 10 years to build. Few manufacturers have committed so far in town. China’s Sany proposed a factory paired with a 2 GW wind project, and Scatec also discussed wind manufacturing earlier this year. But as Bruins notes — and Diab agrees — the broader point is that factories need a dependable pipeline and project economics that hold up.

Some chemistry would help

A battery factory can make very different things. The lithium-ion chain starts with extracting and refining materials, then producing the chemical components used inside cells. Those cells are manufactured and combined into packs or larger storage systems. Assembling the system locally adds value, but the cell — where the energy is stored — can still be imported. BME's CATL-backed plant shows the split: it targets 40% local content through pack assembly, battery management integration, thermal management, and systems integration, while the cells still come from CATL in China. Kemet's USD 200 mn tie-up with Cornex targets 5 GWh of cell production, which would move Egypt further upstream if it goes ahead and would require expertise beyond the assembly line.

Salt offers another route — with some chemistry required: Draschem's Alexandria project adds sodium-ion battery components in a later phase. Sodium could remove the need for lithium, widening the choice of raw materials, but it still needs specialized materials, cell factories, and technology. Sodium-ion batteries are not yet generally cheaper than lithium-ion, and their manufacturing remains concentrated in China, the IEA notes.

Made in Egypt, but do we know-how?

Chinese manufacturers now sit across almost every segment Egypt is trying to localize, but a factory arriving isn't the same as technology arriving. “Genuine technology transfer does not happen automatically simply because a foreign company establishes a factory,” Diab argues — it takes training engineers, developing suppliers, and investing in R&D. Egyptian manufacturers compete directly with Chinese producers whose edge comes from automation and integrated clusters rather than cheap labor. And a factory that arrives can leave — Chinese producers build plants quickly, dismantle them, and move the equipment when incentives change, a model Hryshko calls “lego factories.”

ZOOMING OUT-.The transition comes with an import bill of its own, trading one form of import dependence for another. During times of conflict, higher shipping and ins. costs can make imported equipment more expensive to bring in, raising the upfront bill for reducing fuel dependence. This makes local manufacturing part of the energy-security equation, but does not mean building every component at home. It means deciding which capabilities are worth building here — provided local suppliers and engineers gain the capabilities behind it. The prize is an industry with more control over its energy supply.