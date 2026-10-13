K.ai: from money questions to money moves

AI is already changing how people make everyday financial decisions. Banks and fintechs use it to sort spending, flag unusual transactions, and help users understand what they can afford or where they may need to cut back. The next step is AI that carries out the action itself.

Klivvr built K.ai with that next step in mind. K.ai is a financial assistant built into the Klivvr app, and it works with the financial picture already there. You can ask it how much you spent on gas with your Klivvr card this month, which family member paid for groceries yesterday, or what the best iPhone offer is and what the installments would look like over 12 months. It draws on transactions, family spending, credit limits, and available offers to answer questions using your own information, and it can work out that installment plan against your actual credit limit.

Getting the right answer starts with understanding the question. Klivvr has developed K.ai to handle Egyptian Arabic, mixed languages, slang, dropped letters, and the shorthand people use in everyday conversation. K.ai reads account data and verified product information before responding, and when it does not have an answer, it is designed to say so. That matters when the numbers are yours.

Now K.ai is moving from answers to action. It starts with Transfer & Request, a new feature that lets users send or request money just by asking K.ai: “send EGP 2k to my wife,” or “request EGP 500 from my dad.” The conversation carries straight into the task.

Sending and requesting money is only the beginning. Klivvr is investing in K.ai for the long haul, with more tasks on the way.

Want to try K.ai for yourself? Download the Klivvr app on the App Store or Google Play.