Even AI has to survive due diligence

At Post for Investment (PFI), every investment starts with a simple question: where can we create sustainable value? This question guides our approach from screening and capital deployment through portfolio management and exit. It also shapes how we evaluate AI’s role in our investment process. We are currently working with an AI consultancy to assess practical uses in research, investment screening, due diligence, and portfolio monitoring, alongside the governance and safeguards needed to use it responsibly.

Deciding where to commit more capital is familiar territory for us. In 2025, PFI participated in e& Egypt’s capital increase to support continued investment in 5G spectrum and telecommunications infrastructure. We also provided additional shareholder financing to One Finance, one of our non-bank financial services investments focused on consumer finance, to support its growth. Both decisions were guided by the same principles: strategic fit and a clear case for long-term value creation.

We are also building new platforms in sectors where we see structural growth. PFI Finance secured its final factoring license and began operations in late 2025, with a focus on factoring and working-capital financing for SMEs. SAWA, our microinsurance joint venture with AXA, received regulatory approval in late 2025 and is completing the remaining requirements ahead of full operations. In parallel, our logi-tech platform has completed an initial last-mile delivery pilot, with the findings now shaping its next stage.

Capital deployment is only the start. We monitor financial and operational performance, work with management teams on growth and resource allocation, and provide capital or strategic support where it can add value. In 2025, net asset value rose approximately 49% y-o-y, while dividend income increased approximately 26% y-o-y. As the portfolio grows, we are also assessing how AI could support portfolio monitoring by making information timelier and more organized, giving our teams more time to assess emerging risks and make informed decisions.

Realizing value also means recognizing the right time to exit. Our 2024 exit from Tamweely completed a full investment cycle. We helped grow the company from a greenfield investment into a nationwide microfinance platform before exiting with a strong positive return. This was followed by our exit from Shari Holding in 2025, which also generated a positive return. Together, the two transactions show how capital deployment and active ownership can translate into value realization — and give us a stronger base for future exits.

AI will have to earn its place by demonstrating tangible value. We will integrate it where it measurably strengthens research, screening, due diligence, or portfolio monitoring, supported by clear governance and safeguards. Investment judgment and accountability will remain with our professionals.

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