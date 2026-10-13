EnterpriseAM Forum Playback

Good morning, friends, and welcome to our inaugural issue for this year’s Forum Playback where we bring you highlights from our 2026 EnterpriseAM Egypt Forum: The AI edition, held last week in Cairo. It was a pleasure seeing so many of you in person but in case you missed it or weren’t able to attend all the panels, each week our Forum Playback series will bring you the highlights, one panel at a time, in both audio and written format.

This year’s forum was our largest gathering to date with more than 650 attendees: 78% of the room was director level or above, and 30% were CEOs, chairs, MDs, managing partners, founders or country GMs. Our nine panel discussions covered what AI means for your company, your people, your job and our economy.

In today’s issue, we recap our opening panel: Where does AI fit on the list of topics keeping CEOs awake at night? Three of Egypt’s most prominent CEOs representing the real estate, financial services and telecom sectors, shared their insights on how they are currently using AI, how it's changing their assumptions about growth, the potential of AI to reshape their industries and more. We’re also featuring an interview with Orange Egypt Chief Business Officer Mohamed Shebl (LinkedIn) that was conducted on the sidelines of the forum.

ARE YOU MORE OF A LISTENER? Forum Playback is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Anghami. Listen to the full panel straight in your feed by following EnterpriseAM Egypt wherever you get your podcasts.