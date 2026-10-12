Omar Khairat to perform at Fustat Festival this weekend

🎹 Up for a weekend of classical music? Legendary composer and pianist Omar Khairat will take the stage at the second edition of the Fustat Festival in Masr El Qadima on Friday, 16 October, accompanied by Maestro Nayer Nagui. Expect an evening of sweeping orchestral arrangements and beloved compositions. The concert starts at 10pm, and tickets are selling fast — get yours on TicketsMarche.
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