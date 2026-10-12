Calm day on the international pitch, plenty to watch in the Egyptian Premier League

⚽ It’s a relatively calmer day on the pitch, with fewer international fixtures to tune in to, but four Egyptian Premier League matchups to watch.

At 5pm, Al Mokawloon face ZED FC on ON Sport Plus, and Modern Sport take on Sharqia ENPPI on ON Sport Max. The 8pm slate brings Smouha vs. Ghazl El Mahalla on ON Sport Max, and the fixture with the most to play for: Pyramids vs. Ceramica Cleopatra on ON Sport — a result that will confirm whether Al Ahly’s top-of-the-table position from last night is permanent or provisional.

On the international pitch, Coventry City take on Newcastle at 10pm in a Matchday 6 Premier League fixture on beIN Sports 2. In La Liga, Levante face Sevilla at 10pm in a Matchday 8 fixture on beIN Sports 5. Serie A has two matches on Starzplay: Atalanta vs. Venezia at 7:30pm and Torino vs Udinese at 9:45pm.

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Al Ahly are top of the Egyptian Premier League — for now. The Red Devils beat Zamalek 2-0 in last night’s Cairo derby at Cairo International Stadium. Mohamed Hany struck in the 39th minute, his shot deflecting off a defender to wrong-foot Zamalek’s goalkeeper. Algerian substitute Mounsef Bakrar doubled the lead in the 80th minute. Al Ahly are now on 16 points. Zamalek slipped to third on 13 points — their second setback this week after Wednesday’s 3-0 cup defeat to ZED.

In the English Premier League: Manchester City beat Liverpool 3-0. The match itself was tight until Ryan Gravenberch was sent off for two yellow cards midway through the second half, leaving Liverpool to defend with 10 men. City needed just three minutes to capitalize: Erling Haaland opened with a powerful finish in the 65th minute, Jérémy Doku followed suit in the 68th, and Rayan Cherki slotted in a third in the 78th to complete the rout. Man City now sit atop the scoreboard.