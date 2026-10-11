Zamalek take on Al Ahly in tonight’s Egyptian Premier League headliner

⚽ We’re in for a full Sunday on the pitch, starting at home and running late into the European evening.

In the Egyptian Premier League tonight, El Qanah take on El Masry at 5pm on ON Sport Max. Then comes the marquee fixture of the Egyptian football calendar: Zamalek face Al Ahly at Cairo International Stadium at 8pm on ON Sport.

It’s the first league meeting between the two clubs this season, with both sides carrying mixed momentum from a midweek Egypt Capital Cup round. Al Ahly swept Petrol Asyut 5-0, while Zamalek suffered a 3-0 loss to ZED. The White Knights will be looking for a response; Al Ahly will be looking to make it count.

In the English Premier League, Liverpool host Manchester City at 6:30pm in the standout fixture of Matchday 6 on beIN Sports 1.

Also in the English Premier League tonight:

Crystal Palace vs. Nottingham Forest — 4pm, beIN Sports 1;

Hull City vs. Everton — 4pm, beIN Sports 2.

In La Liga, Elche and Celta Vigo are already underway on beIN Sports 3. Real Sociedad face Deportivo La Coruña at 5:15pm, Real Betis host Osasuna at 7:30pm, and Racing Santander take on Valencia at 10pm.

Other major European league fixtures on our radar:

Nice vs. Strasbourg — Ligue 1, 4pm;

Sassuolo vs. Milan — Serie A, 7pm;

Cagliari vs. Juventus — Serie A, 9:45pm.

💡 All European league fixtures will be broadcast on beIN Sports channels. Check out the full schedule here.

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Two domestic cup results from Wednesday set the scene for tonight’s derby. Both matches were in the Egypt Capital Cup. Al Ahly dominated Asyut Petroleum 5-0, with Afsha opening the scoring inside two minutes, El Shahat scoring twice in a three-minute burst after the break, and Benjdida and Moawad rounding out the tally. Meanwhile, Zamalek fell 3-0 to ZED FC. The cup results have no bearing on the league table, but they set the mood.

In the English Premier League over the weekend, Chelsea were the story of Saturday, blowing Bournemouth away 5-1 at Stamford Bridge in a result that had the tone set within three minutes — Jordan Henderson scored in the 2nd minute and Morgan Rogers added a second 60 seconds later. Henderson, 36, finished the afternoon with two goals and an assist and became the oldest Chelsea player to be directly involved in three Premier League goals in a single match.

In La Liga, Barcelona continued their perfect start — Anthony Gordon opened his account for the club in the 2nd minute and Hansi Flick’s side never looked back, adding further goals through Gabriel Jesus and Jules Koundé to beat Getafe 3-0 and make it eight victories from eight. Barcelona have now scored three or more goals in each of their last seven La Liga matches.