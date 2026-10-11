The New York Times’ The Interview gives public figures enough rope

🎧 Public figures tell us a lot — and very little. Between a passing comment and a carefully managed press appearance, what reaches us is usually a fragmented version of someone complex, compressed into a headline. Getting past that requires something different: time, patience, and interviewers willing to sit with contradiction. That’s the premise of The Interview, produced by The New York Times — a podcast that doesn’t stop at well-worn talking points and creates enough space for a real conversation about how someone thinks and why.

What to expect: Launched in 2024 and hosted by journalists David Marchese and Lulu Garcia-Navarro, the show brings in prominent figures from politics, the arts, and culture. The hosts give each conversation room to move past the highlight reel — into the decisions, the positions, and the personal history behind them. The focus is on the substance of ideas and on following them where they lead.

In one episode we listened to, the podcast hosted ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric — and the conversation went well beyond documenting the consequences of war into something harder: an examination of international humanitarian law and what happens to the rules that are supposed to protect civilians when they run up against military and political calculations. Spoljaric spoke about what she saw in Gaza — children who lost family members or limbs — and the gap between the scale of destruction she witnessed and what she hears from decision-makers.

She noted that the ICRC is currently managing 130 active armed conflicts, a record since World War II, and warned against political language that implies victory justifies abandoning the rules of war. She also spoke about why negotiation confidentiality matters for building trust and securing access to detainees and about the economic costs of conflict that threaten hard-won development gains.

What we liked: The episode manages to hold two things at once: bearing witness and interrogating ideas. It doesn’t stop at the consequences of war — it goes into the ICRC’s approach itself, particularly its neutrality and the confidentiality of its negotiations, and where both of those have limits. Structurally, the conversation moves with purpose from field testimony to political and humanitarian questions without losing its grounding in the guest’s direct experience.

The verdict: The Interview uses conversation as a tool for understanding rather than extraction — making space for the questions that daily news coverage simply can’t hold. If you want to understand public figures beyond the version that fits in a headline, this is where to start.

WHERE TO LISTEN- You can tune in on Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Anghami.