Cairo Design Week returns to Downtown, Zamalek, and Heliopolis this November

🎨 Cairo Design Week is back this year for a weeklong run from Friday, 20 November to Saturday, 28 November, taking over three of the city’s districts: Downtown, Zamalek, and Heliopolis. This year’s program introduces three new initiatives spotlighting Egyptian craft with YADD Community, mobility with inMotion, and regional design with TheMENAEdit.

Recurring initiatives include CDW Stage, Makerspace, and Fashion Design District, continuing to showcase Cairo’s evolving design scene. Early bird tickets are now live through TicketsMarché, with options for all-week access or entry to individual districts.