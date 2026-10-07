Mashreq Egypt bags ICSA award for corporate banking digitalization push

Mashreq Egypt won the Excellence in Corporate Banking Digitization award at the Innovation & Excellence Awards 2026, hosted by the International Center for Strategic Alliances, according to a press release (pdf). The award recognizes the bank’s digital corporate banking push, anchored by New Corp — an API-driven platform built on microservices architecture that lets corporate clients manage liquidity, trade finance, cross-border transfers, and import-export credit facilities through custom dashboards.

REMEMBER- Mashreq launched Neo Corp in Egypt in February 2025, after rolling out the platform in Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain the year prior — making Egypt the first market outside the UAE to get the full product suite. Mashreq was named the Middle East’s Best Digital Bank for the fifth consecutive year at the Euromoney Awards in May 2024.

There’s a fund for that

Our friends at Beltone Asset Management have teamed up with Amtaar Capital to establish a multi-issuance real estate investment fund, according to a press release (pdf). The fund aims to raise EGP 2 bn in total over several issuances, with the first expected to bring in EGP 500-700 mn. Beltone Asset Management will set up and run the fund and pick its assets according to its own investment strategy, while investors will buy into the first issuance through Amtaar Capital’s digital platform.

How will it work? Investors can buy fund units on Amtaar Capital’s platform from EGP 1k, getting exposure to income-generating property without owning a whole unit. They could earn rental income and capital gains, depending on how the fund performs.

Buying it back

Bonyan for Development and Trade’s board of directors has greenlit a treasury share buyback program for up to 4% of the firm’s issued capital, according to a press release (pdf). Bonyan’s stock trades at an enterprise value per sqm of EGP 88.5k, about a 50% discount to its portfolio’s asset value as assessed by an FRA-approved independent valuer, based on the 5 October closing price of EGP 4.08. The buybacks will run on the EGX from today to 5 November 2026, subject to market conditions and regulatory rules.