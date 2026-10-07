Holcim Egypt taps Medhat Ismail as its CEO

Holcim Egypt appointed Medhat Ismail (LinkedIn) as CEO, succeeding Khaled El Dokani (LinkedIn) who moves up to Region Head of Asia, Middle East & Africa at Holcim Group, according to a company statement. Ismail brings more than 25 years in cement and building materials across Egypt, the UAE, Iraq, Türkiye, Tanzania, and France, including nearly two decades at Holcim Group since 2007 — most recently as CEO of Lafarge Iraq, with prior stints as CEO in Tanzania and regional head of Geocycle for the Middle East and Africa.