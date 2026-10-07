Exceptional healthcare needs exceptional leadership

Healthcare leaders increasingly need to combine human judgment with AI-enabled decision-making. The Healthcare Executive Leadership program develops the leadership and systems-thinking skills needed to navigate that complexity. Participants assess their leadership style through validated diagnostic tools, practice aligning stakeholders and leading organizational change, and apply their learning to healthcare case studies. The six-week program runs live online, with the next cohort beginning 19 November 2026.

Applications close on 18 October 2026. Apply here.