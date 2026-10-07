Angham is set for a big night at the New Capital Opera House this November

🎤 Superstar Angham is heading to the New Capital Opera House at the City of Arts and Culture on Wednesday, 4 November, and Friday, 6 November, becoming the first Arab artist to perform at the venue. In celebration of Egyptian Valentine’s Day, the singer will take the stage at 8pm alongside maestro Hany Farahat for an elegant evening of music. Tickets are selling fast. Secure yours before they’re gone through Tazkarti.
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