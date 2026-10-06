Heliopolis’ Dark Solution now serves pizza… and we have thoughts

🍕☕ Dark Solution, since taking Egypt’s coffee scene by storm a few years ago, has been a staple for many Cairene coffee fiends. Great coffee, a wide range of pastries and desserts, and the occasional matcha concoction have cemented it as a serious contender — but the beloved specialty coffee shop has recently decided to venture into new territory: one of which is pizza.

But first, a little scene-setting: Dark Solution’s Heliopolis branch may be more on the down low, but it definitely has character, with plenty of outdoor seating that make it a pleasant spot to work, read, or just get your daily dose of Vitamin D. This particular branch’s overall atmosphere is calm and unhurried. The staff is friendly and helpful, and the menu covers a variety of caffeinated drinks, while a large Wunder Bakery display offers a range of pastries, desserts, and chocolate.

The new menu (and what we liked): The newest additions to the menu include a Heliopolis-only selection of pizzas, salads, manakish, and bagels. For our latest visit, we simply had to give the former a shot. We tried the hot honey diavola pizza, which comes with a light, airy crust, quality cheese, fresh housemade marinara, and a generous amount of pepperoni. It arrived hot straight from the oven and had the well-loved formula of a thin Neapolitan base and a thick crust. While we thoroughly enjoyed the pie, our only comment was that it lacked the heat expected from the hot honey and needed an extra sprinkle of the honey itself.

The beverages: The mochas are a highlight among the drinks. The hot, iced, and blended versions are rich and creamy. The blended iced mocha comes with a strong coffee base, and instead of relying on chocolate syrup, Dark Solution blends finely chopped chocolate into the drink, giving it a deeper chocolate flavor. The iced teas are another solid choice: both the peach and raspberry versions are strong and refreshing without being saccharine. The cloud coconut matcha is similarly restrained, with good-quality matcha that doesn’t overpower.

The desserts: The almond croissant was generously sized, flaky, and filled with a rich crushed-almond paste. It’s a little on the sweet side, but it works well for a pastry designed to accompany coffee.

The verdict: Dark Solution’s Heliopolis branch is an easy place to settle into for a few hours. The atmosphere and coffee make it particularly suitable for spending the day, while the expanded breakfast-to-dinner menu gives plenty of reasons to stay beyond the first cup. Go for the coffee, stay for the pizza.

WHERE TO FIND IT- You can find Dark Solution’s Heliopolis branch in Almaza. They also have branches in D5, New Cairo, Zamalek, and Maadi, though these don’t have the same extended menu. Dark Solution also delivers on Talabat.