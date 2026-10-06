France come from behind to stun Belgium 4-1 as Croatia host Spain and England face Czech Republic tonight

⚽ It’s another busy day on the pitch, with plenty of action to keep us entertained — and two fixtures in particular in the UEFA Nations League that we’ll be stocking up on snacks for.

In the AFCON qualifiers, Group B resumes with Angola hosting Malawi at 10pm on beIN Sports Max 1. Angola are still searching for their first W of the campaign after being held 0-0 by the Pharaohs in Matchday 1. Malawi, meanwhile, take the field with three points already in the bag. For Angola, a victory tonight is the only way to stay in contention.

In the UEFA Nations League, Matchday 4 has two standout rematches. England host Czech Republic at 9:45pm on beIN Sports 2 — the Three Lions, who crushed Croatia 7-0 on Saturday, are looking to extend their run against a Czech side still without a point. Then at the same time, Croatia host Spain on beIN Sports 1 — a chance for Zlatko Dalić’s side to avenge both the 4-1 defeat in Seville and England’s recent thrashing, and for Spain to push further clear at the top of Group A3 with a fifth consecutive victory.

Other UEFA Nations League fixtures underway tonight:

Kazakhstan vs. Faroe Islands — 5pm;

Albania vs. San Marino — 9:45pm;

Belarus vs. Finland — 9:45pm;

Estonia vs. Iceland — 9:45pm;

Luxembourg vs. Bulgaria — 9:45pm;

Moldova vs. Slovakia — 9:45pm;

Scotland vs. Slovenia — 9:45pm;

Switzerland vs. North Macedonia — 9:45pm.

💡 All UEFA Nations League fixtures will be broadcast on beIN Sports channels. Check out the full schedule here.

🥅 ICYMI-

Yesterday was Zidane’s night — eventually. France trailed Belgium 1-0 for 42 minutes at the Stade de France, with Dodi Lukébakio racing onto Romeo Lavia’s incisive ball to give the visitors what looked like a deserved lead. Then France’s bench changed the game: Doué equalized in the 77th minute, Cherki added a second four minutes later, and Olise — who had already forced a save — struck twice in the closing minutes to complete a stunning 4-1 comeback.

All four French goals came from substitutes. Mbappé was absent through injury, with Dembélé captaining the side. Zidane’s depth proved the difference and gave him his first home victory as France’s coach. France are now three points clear at the top of Group A1.

Italy’s victory over Turkey in Bologna was a clear-cut 3-1: Scamacca opened, Turkey equalized 35 minutes later, and Calafiori and Pio Esposito sealed it for Italy late. Turkey remains pointless at the bottom of the group.