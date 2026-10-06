El Capo takes over The Village this Thursday… and sushi is included

🎤 Up for a night of Hamid El Shaeri classics — with some sushi on the side? El Capo is heading to The Village in Sheikh Zayed on Thursday, 8 October, for a live set of his beloved hits. The concert starts at 10pm, with tickets available through TicketsMarché — and table tickets come with a full sushi platter.
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