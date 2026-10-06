Egypt is building a blue economy framework — here’s what it’s worth and what’s at stake

🛳️ Egypt has a broad base of marine and water resources — the Suez Canal, ports, maritime transport, fishing, aquaculture, coastal tourism, desalination, renewables, and ecosystem protection. Despite the economic weight these activities carry, they have long been managed and measured as separate sectors, never integrated into a single coherent economic framework.

That’s starting to change. The government is now working to build a more integrated institutional structure for the blue economy, in partnership with the World Bank and international partners, while simultaneously preparing a national sector strategy and conducting detailed studies to measure its contribution to GDP.

What are blue economies?

The blue economy refers to the sustainable use of ocean and water resources to drive economic growth, improve livelihoods, and create jobs — while preserving the health of marine ecosystems. There is no single globally agreed definition of which sectors it covers, but the core idea is straightforward: balance economic gains with the preservation of natural resources.

The scale is significant. Ocean-based economic activity contributes around USD 1.5 tn annually to the global economy, according to UN estimates, with projections suggesting that figure could reach USD 3 tn by 2030.

In the case of Om el Donia, the concept extends beyond coastal and maritime areas to include inland water resources. The country’s blue economy sectors are as follows:

Core sectors: fishing, aquaculture, maritime transport, ports, the Suez Canal, and coastal tourism;

fishing, aquaculture, maritime transport, ports, the Suez Canal, and coastal tourism; Supporting sectors: logistics, shipbuilding and maintenance, and river transport;

logistics, shipbuilding and maintenance, and river transport; Emerging sectors: marine biotechnology, renewable energy, seawater desalination, and wastewater treatment.

The breadth of that mix matters. Egypt’s blue economy revenues span Suez Canal income, food security support through aquaculture, foreign currency from coastal tourism, and employment — while the sustainability of it all depends entirely on the health of coral reefs, fisheries, beaches, and water quality.

By the numbers

No official estimate of the blue economy’s GDP contribution currently exists, but its economic scale can be mapped through its components.

The Suez Canal is the clearest example of a water resource functioning as a direct economic asset. Canal revenues reached around USD 4.8 bn in FY 2025/26 — a 23% increase over the previous year’s USD 3.6 bn — while the Suez Canal Economic Zone posted its highest revenues on record at around EGP 15.9 bn in 2025/26.

Fisheries produced around 2 mn tons in 2025, with aquaculture accounting for 1.6 mn tons — roughly 80% of total output — and natural catch making up the remaining 426k tons. The Agriculture Ministry put Egypt’s fish self-sufficiency rate at around 93.5%.

Tourism received around 19 mn visitors in 2025, a 21% increase over the prior year, generating revenues of nearly USD 18.5 bn. The numbers kept climbing into 2026: 12.7 mn visitors between January and August, with revenues of around USD 12 bn. Coastal tourism alone accounts for more than 90% of all tourism activity.

Desalination has seen a step-change in capacity — from around 84k cbm per day in 2014 to over 1 mn cbm per day in 2026. The government is currently implementing 14 new private-sector projects with a combined target capacity of 2.36 mn cbm per day.

That expansion comes with trade-offs. Desalination is energy-intensive, and the disposal of the highly saline brine it produces creates separate environmental challenges. The economic and environmental case for scaling it further depends on more efficient technology, lower-emission energy sources, and more sustainable brine management.

Energy, ports, and maritime services: Renewable energy is among the most significant growth vectors — through coastal wind farms and green hydrogen production tied to ports and strategic export hubs. The government is also modernizing port infrastructure and linking it to logistics and industrial zones, shifting ports from transit points into integrated hubs offering storage, ancillary industries, maintenance, and multimodal transport services.

Environment as a metric

What happens if the resources underpinning all of this degrade? The environmental and economic tracks of the blue economy are not separate — the first is a direct condition for the second. Egypt’s coastal areas already face mounting pressure from urban expansion, tourism, industrial activity, port operations, maritime transport, and aquaculture, making integrated coastal zone management a practical necessity rather than an aspiration.

Climate change, coastal erosion, and the damage they cause to beaches, infrastructure, and coastal residential and agricultural land add further pressure. The value of the blue economy is therefore not just what water-based activities generate — it is also the cost of maintaining the resources and ecosystems those activities depend on.

Egypt’s shift toward a blue economy is no longer a developmental aspiration. It is a structural response to converging environmental and economic pressures. The real test is whether the concept can be translated into practice — and whether the balance between increasing economic returns and preserving natural resources can actually be struck.