GEM celebrates Egyptian heritage with family-friendly weekend

👥 Due for some family quality time? The Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) is back with another GEM Family Weekend on Friday, 16 October and Saturday, 17 October, celebrating Egypt’s living heritage. This edition brings a packed weekend of fun, from ancient Egyptian-inspired pottery, jewelry, and craft workshops to El Aragoz hand-puppetry shows, a special interactive play, sing-alongs, baladi bread baking, a spread of Egyptian street food, and much more. The event runs from 11am to 8pm — you can get tickets for you and your family through TicketsMarché.