France face Belgium in tonight’s UEFA Nations League headliner

⚽ France host Belgium tonight at Stade de France in a pivotal Matchday 4 clash in the UEFA Nations League. Kickoff is set for 9:45pm and will be broadcast live on beIN Sports 1. At the same time, Italy take on Turkey in a parallel fixture on beIN Sports 2.

Other UEFA Nations League fixtures tonight:

Cyprus vs. Latvia — 7pm;

Ukraine vs. Hungary — 9:45pm;

Romania vs. Sweden — 9:45pm;

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Poland — 9:45pm;

Northern Ireland vs. Georgia — 9:45pm;

Montenegro vs. Armenia — 9:45pm.

💡 NOTE- All UEFA Nations League matches will be broadcast live on beIN Sports. Check the schedule here.

🥅 ICYMI-

A disappointing end to the international break: Egypt suffered a 1-0 defeat against South Africa in a friendly at Cairo International Stadium last night. Busiso Dithejane netted the lone goal in the 51st minute. Despite second-half efforts by the Pharaohs to equalize, Bafana Bafana held firm, handing Egypt its first home defeat in over two years.

MEANWHILE- Portugal punched its ticket to the UEFA Nations League quarterfinals with a 2-1 victory over Norway, maintaining top spot in the group with 12 points.

AND- Germany was held to a goalless draw away to Greece at the Toumba Stadium in Thessaloniki. The result brings Greece to eight points, level with group leaders the Netherlands on goal difference, while Germany sits in third place with five points.