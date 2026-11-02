AI-native banking could be on Islamic finance’s side.

Good morning, everyone. We have a slew of energy news for you today. On the first day of the energy conference, UAE ministers stressed the importance of building more resilience when it comes to protecting energy infrastructure and supply chains, with Adnoc CEO Sultan Al Jaber calling for more stockpiles and rethinking refinery strategy. Meanwhile, Energy Minister Suhail Al Mazrouei said that the UAE was preparing contingency plans and alternative supply routes for worst-case scenarios in an increasingly unpredictable world.

Things are already moving ahead in that direction, with Adnoc taking a final investment decision on its first large-scale unconventional gas development to help it close a supply gap.

The mitigation mindset was to be found elsewhere. At the Manama Dialogue in Bahrain, diplomatic advisor to the president Anwar Gargash said the UAE was “braced for the worst” as Gulf officials stressed the need for diplomatic efforts to avoid another round of confrontation.

There’s also a distinct AI theme to today’s issue, as UAE entities from Mubadala to Adnoc agree to bring OpenAI’s technology to their operations in another sign of ever-closer AI ties between the UAE and the US. We also spoke to experts about what an AI-native banking push would mean for Islamic finance.

PLUS- Adic is backing an Apollo-led European lending platform with over EUR 10 bn in financing capacity, and Adia is working with Avolon and I Squared Capital on an aircraft leasing platform.

Abu Dhabi is putting OpenAI on the payroll

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc), Mubadala, and the Abu Dhabi government are bringing OpenAI’s technology to oil operations, investment analysis, and regulatory approvals under four new agreements, according to an Abu Dhabi Media Office statement. The agreements were signed following a meeting between Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, with one government application already up and running.

Financial terms and most rollout timelines weren’t disclosed, but here’s what’s in the works:

AI heads to Adnoc’s operations: Adnoc will become the first in its sector to deploy OpenAI’s frontier technology, working with OpenAI and G42 subsidiary Inception42 to use GPT models running on UAE-based computing infrastructure to support operational, investment, and commercial decisions;

Adnoc will become the first in its sector to deploy OpenAI’s frontier technology, working with OpenAI and G42 subsidiary Inception42 to use GPT models running on UAE-based computing infrastructure to support operational, investment, and commercial decisions; Government approvals get an AI assist: Abu Dhabi’s government is working with OpenAI to make regulations readable by AI systems, helping officials assess compliance and process permits and certificates. A food-import pilot is already running at the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, with officials retaining the final say;

Abu Dhabi’s government is working with OpenAI to make regulations readable by AI systems, helping officials assess compliance and process permits and certificates. A food-import pilot is already running at the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, with officials retaining the final say; Mubadala brings AI into the investment process: Sovereign investor Mubadala is partnering with OpenAI and Inception42 to analyze investments, identify prospects, and assess risks;

Sovereign investor Mubadala is partnering with OpenAI and Inception42 to analyze investments, identify prospects, and assess risks; And the rollout goes beyond those three: OpenAI and Inception42 signed a five-year agreement to develop AI solutions for government entities, businesses, and educational institutions across the UAE.

REMEMBER- Abu Dhabi has been laying the groundwork for this: Adnoc signed a USD 340 mn AI deployment agreement with AIQ last year, while G42 is developing the 1 GW Stargate UAE computing cluster alongside OpenAI and other US tech firms. Abu Dhabi-backed MGX has also invested in OpenAI. The latest agreements bring that broader AI push closer to day-to-day operations, with the food-import pilot offering an early example of the technology already in use.

Plus: The agreements come ahead of OpenAI’s upcoming funding round that MGX is reportedly set to back once again. However, the AI giant’s original USD 30 bn target has been rolled back to USD 20 bn after AI concerns triggered a tech stock selloff, according to the Financial Times, which also reported that MGX would be the largest participant in the raise.

Power Trip’s final issue turns to the people paying the bill. We look at the cost of a backup generator or going solar, how your electricity bill is really calculated and whether the price is right, whether an EV pays off against a petrol car today, and why green energy keeps skipping the consumer.

Subscribe to the Egypt edition for Power Trip, out tomorrow, 4 November.

European Space Agency looks to UAE

The UAE’s space sector push seems to be paying off, drawing European names to the Emirates to scout for new partners, Reuters reports. European Space Agency (ESA) Director General Josef Aschbacher is coming to the UAE, hoping to ink a framework agreement with the country at some point, he told the newswire. He’ll visit Abu Dhabi-based Marlan and US-based startup Loft Orbital’s satellite-focused JV as part of the visit.

Both are eyeing diversification and resilience: For the ESA, it’s looking for partnerships outside the US to reduce European reliance on American tech and develop “more autonomy and strength.” ESA projects linked to the US account for 5% of its budget; however, the US has scaled back certain joint projects in recent years. For the UAE, its space sector buildout is a key part of its economic diversification agenda. And while the Emirates has been developing its satellite network, it still doesn’t have an independent navigation system or capacity to organize launches independently.

What cooperation could look like: Aschbacher refused to comment on whether the UAE could invest in projects with the ESA but said ESA’s funding gap could be up for discussion, although commitments from European governments would come first. The ESA currently uses US providers to send astronauts into space, but discussions with the UAE could include a lunar rover launch.

A refinery rethink

The UAE is arguing for a rethink of oil storage and refining after the war has depleted stockpiles and supplies, Reuters reports, citing Adnoc CEO and Industry and Advanced Technology Minister Sultan Al Jaber. A key focus should be moving refining capacity and infrastructure closer to the end consumer market, he said.

We’ve already seen evidence of the approach to storage options changing recently, particularly when it comes to customers in Asia. The Philippines is in talks with the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait about storing crude and refined fuels on its territory, and Indonesia has also recently turned to the UAE for fuel supply. In addition, Adnoc agreed in May to increase its crude storage presence in India, after Japan and South Korea secured similar stockpile agreements.

Equally important — holding more oil in reserves: Diesel stocks in some markets are at their lowest seasonal levels in 35 years, nearly 1 bn barrels have come out of global oil inventories, and LNG supplies have been disrupted, Al Jaber said. Shipping and logistics costs have risen from 5% to 30% of the cost of a barrel, he added.

Al Habtoor is closing the book on Lebanon

Dubai-based Al Habtoor Group is preparing to sell off its entire portfolio of Lebanese assets, taking its withdrawal from the country a step further after shutting down operations earlier this year, according to a company statement. The board-approved divestment covers the group’s hotels, commercial and residential properties, and other investments accumulated over more than two decades. Assets will be evaluated and sold individually according to market conditions, with no valuations, potential buyers, or sale timeline disclosed.

REMEMBER- This exit has been a long time coming: Al Habtoor announced plans to pursue arbitration against Lebanon in January, citing more than USD 1.7 bn in losses and restrictions that it said prevented access to funds held in Lebanese banks. The group subsequently shut down its Lebanese operations and terminated employees before formally initiating international arbitration in April under the UAE-Lebanon investment treaty.

PSA

WEATHER- Both Dubai and Abu Dhabi will see highs of 35°C today, with overnight temperatures reaching 27°C in Dubai and 26°C in Abu Dhabi, according to our favorite weather app.

The big story abroad

US voters are heading to the polls today in midterm elections that will determine whether President Donald Trump’s Republicans hold on to their majorities in Congress. Voters are focused on rising prices, which many attribute to Trump’s tariffs and the Iran war. The White House has reportedly been preparing for months for a Democratic victory, identifying ways Trump could keep pushing his agenda on immigration, tariffs, housing, and federal spending without Congress, while getting ready for potential investigations into his administration. Trump said that if Republicans lose, he could issue vetoes for “a month or two” before reaching common ground with Democrats.

Anthropic plans to spend more than USD 895 bn in the next few years, mostly on computing power and infrastructure. The Claude chatbot maker expects about USD 448 bn of that to come due by the end of 2030, including roughly USD 70 bn it must pay in the 12 months to September 2027. The company reported nearly USD 17 bn in revenue for the third quarter, up from USD 1.4 bn a year earlier, as it pitches investors ahead of an IPO that could break records.

Germany has warned that spyware may have compromised the iPhones of government officials and lawmakers. The Federal Office for Information Security issued an urgent notice over the weekend telling anyone who had recently received a security alert from Apple to treat their phone as no longer safe. The attack used a “zero-click” flaw, so the hackers needed only a target’s phone number and the owner didn’t have to click a link or open a file. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s spokesman, Stefan Kornelius, said the government was taking the incident very seriously and that authorities were working “flat out” to investigate it and help those affected. He declined to say whether Merz himself was among the targets.

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