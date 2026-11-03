AD Ports + MultiBank appoint new CEOs

AD Ports appoints group CEO

AD Ports appointed Afif Saif Al Yafei (LinkedIn) as group CEO, according to a press release. He succeeds Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi (LinkedIn), who had led the group since 2014. The statement didn’t mention a reason for the new appointment but noted that the group had grown into a global business under Al Shamisi’s tenure.

About the new lead: Al Yafei brings over 20 years of experience in the ‎infrastructure, utilities, and industrial sectors and joins AD Ports from Taqa Transmission, where he previously served as CEO. He also held senior positions at Tabreed, including as VP of asset management, and Adnoc Gas.

MultiBank taps new vice chairman + CEO

Financial derivatives broker MultiBank Group tapped Mohammed Al Hakim (LinkedIn) as vice chairman and CEO, according to a press release. Al Hakim joins MultiBank following a tenure as CEO of Crypto.com — during which we interviewed him about his role — and at the Human Resources and Emiratization Ministry.

Next up: Al Hakim’s tenure at Crypto.com will come in useful in his new role, where, in addition to heading up expansion into new markets, he’ll also lead the expansion of MultiBank's exchange, which recently announced the first interbank trading platform globally to offer settlement in both fiat currencies and digital assets. It’s targeting banks and financial institutions in the GCC, Brics nations, and EMs.