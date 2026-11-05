Large UAE firms beat the e-invoicing deadline on paper. Now comes the systems test.

Most of the UAE’s large businesses signed up an e-invoicing provider before last Friday’s deadline, but providers tell us many have yet to start the integration work they’ll need to go live in under two months. “Most larger firms did appoint an accredited service provider on time, but many treated it as a signature on a contract rather than the start of an integration project,” Abu Amir, CEO of Sharjah-based IT firm Missan Global, tells EnterpriseAM.

Why it matters: Businesses with revenues of AED 50 mn or more must go live on 1 January 2027. From then on, invoices are validated automatically, and those that don’t pass get rejected.

There’s no official compliance figure yet. Around 35k Peppol IDs — identifiers businesses use to exchange e-invoices through the Peppol network — are now recorded in the UAE, according to figures provided by ClearTax. That count is imperfect: some companies hold several IDs, and some that have appointed a provider don’t show up at all.

The readiness gap was already visible in June, when just 14.1% of more than 500 finance executives surveyed by ClearTax considered their businesses fully prepared and 60.5% had yet to conduct an ERP gap analysis. We covered the survey here.

Smaller businesses have more time — and for good reason. They have until 31 March 2027 to appoint an ASP and until 1 July 2027 to go live. Their roadblocks are bigger: older or heavily customized accounting systems may need upgrades, while incomplete customer TRNs, inconsistent tax codes, and duplicate records can trigger rejected invoices once validation becomes automatic, experts tell us. Disconnected POS systems, spreadsheets, and accounting platforms add another layer of cleanup.

There’s still a long way to go: “Among our SME clients, only a minority have started anything concrete,” Amir says. Most are still asking their accounting software vendor what they need to do. Many have yet to check whether their existing system can connect to an ASP or what an upgrade would cost if it can’t. The bigger problem is “a lot of owners still see e-invoicing as a finance-team task, when in practice it touches the ERP, master data, and the people who raise invoices every day,” Amir tells us.

The hard part starts now

Integration problems are expected to show up in data mapping and testing, SunTec Business Solutions President Amit Dua tells EnterpriseAM. That’s when companies tend to uncover inconsistent customer and supplier records or invoice scenarios that don’t behave as expected. “The challenge is not necessarily the age of the systems, but how fragmented and interconnected they are,” he says. A single company might have several ERP and billing platforms feeding invoice data in different formats, with manual steps in between.

That doesn’t mean a wave of ERP replacements. Most firms can keep their existing systems and fix only the gaps, ClearTax founder and CEO Archit Gupta tells us. The catch is that the ASP’s fee says little about the final bill. Two companies of similar size can face very different costs depending on how much work sits around the provider.

Sending invoices is only half the job. Gupta says firms also need to sort out what happens when a supplier invoice comes the other way: where it lands, how it gets booked, and who steps in when it fails. His benchmark for readiness is “a process that has been tested and that employees can actually operate.”

On the bright side: The penalties have softened. The Finance Ministry has eased parts of the framework, with rules taking effect last week capping fines for late implementation or ASP appointment at AED 50k over a 12-month period.