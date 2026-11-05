Dubai Investments prices DIP Holding mid-range at AED 1.12

Dubai Investments priced its 20% float of DIP Holding at AED 1.12 per share, just below the midpoint of its AED 1.10-1.15 range. That raises c. AED 1.9 bn (USD 529 mn) and values the landlord behind Dubai Investments Park at AED 9.7 bn at listing, according to the pricing statement (pdf). Shares will be allocated on 10 November, and trading is expected to start on the DFM the following day.

Dubai Investments chose not to squeeze the book. Orders covered the full offering within minutes of the books opening, and the offering was oversubscribed “multiple times,” with demand from local, regional, and international investors, the statement said. Even so, the seller stopped short of the ceiling. A mid-range finish is unusual in the UAE, where recent offerings have tended to price at the top, but the company says the price is meant to support “a strong and sustainable aftermarket.” Put plainly, it gave up a small slice of proceeds so the stock would have a better chance of trading above its offer price.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) and a Blackstone unit were among the foreign investors in the book, Bloomberg reports, citing people it says are familiar with the matter. Local family offices, including major shareholders in parent Dubai Investments, also placed orders, as did Al Tayer Group, according to the business news service.

At AED 1.12, the implied dividend yield is c. 7.5% on the AED 725 mn DIP expects to pay for 2027. At the AED 14 bn top end of the range banks pitched last month, the yield would have been c. 5%, in line with Salik and Parkin. Some investors wanted something closer to Emaar’s 9%. Dubai Investments CEO Khalid bin Kalban rejected that comparison, arguing that a ground-lease business with no capex is closer to infrastructure than to a developer.

One number is still missing: the coverage multiple. Kamco Invest’s Junaid Ansari and Century Financial’s Vijay Valecha both told us last month that 10-15x would count as a strong result. Valecha described that level as “disciplined institutional demand” rather than the 20x-plus euphoria of earlier cycles. Dubai Investments has not disclosed the figure.

Why it matters: DIP is the first UAE listing since the war froze the pipeline. Dubai Holding, Emirates Global Aluminium, and Al Habtoor have all paused or shelved listings this year. At USD 529 mn, DIP alone equals nearly half of the c. USD 1.1 bn the Gulf raised through mid-September. A lot rides on this one: a weak debut would mean lower valuations or delays for the issuers queued behind DIP, and a stock trading below its offer price in the first few weeks would signal that buyers still want a markdown, analysts told us.

REMEMBER- DIP has a safety net for day one: Stabilization manager xCube holds 10% of the offering, or 173.5 mn shares. At the offer price, that gives it c. AED 194 mn to buy stock if DIP slips below AED 1.12 in its first 30 days of trading.

ADVISORS- Citi, Emirates NBD Capital, and HSBC are joint global coordinators. Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Arqaam Capital, Dubai Islamic Bank, and our friends at EFG Hermes UAE are bookrunners. Emirates NBD is lead receiving bank, alongside ADCB, ADIB, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates Islamic, FAB, and Wio. Al Mal Capital is financial advisor, and Emirates NBD Capital is listing advisor.