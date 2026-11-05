GFH exits again, Mubadala’s Moeve exits oil and gas, PureHealth goes shopping, M42 Bahrain gets a helping hand

GFH clocks another US logistics exit

Dubai-based investment manager GFH Partners has sold a 10-property industrial outdoor storage portfolio in the US for USD 113 mn, marking its fifth logistics exit in six years, according to a company statement shared with EnterpriseAM. The sale, completed on 22 October, includes eight properties used for truck parking, equipment storage, and logistics operations.

What helped get the properties sale-ready? GFH reported double-digit rental growth on lease renewals across the nine Chicago and Kansas properties, while a previously vacant Texas site was leased to an investment-grade tenant. The firm didn’t disclose the portfolio’s purchase price or investor returns.

REMEMBER- GFH has been busy cashing in on its US logistics investments: The latest sale follows its USD 151 mn disposal of a Michelin distribution facility in Illinois just weeks earlier and a USD 130 mn portfolio exit in July. GFH says it plans to keep investing in logistics through dedicated industrial outdoor storage funds, focusing on locations where demand for storage space is supported by proximity to transport corridors and limited new supply.

Mubadala-owned Moeve is nearly out of oil and gas production

Mubadala-owned Spanish energy firm Moeve agreed to sell its minority stakes in three Algerian oilfields to Indonesia’s state-owned Pertamina, according to a press release. The sale brings the company, almost 62% owned by Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala, close to a full exit from the business. Pertamina will acquire Moeve’s non-operated stakes in the fields for an undisclosed sum. The transfers still need approval from Algerian authorities.

A gas field sale will finish the job: Moeve separately agreed to sell its minority stake in Algeria’s Timimoun gas field, Reuters reports, citing a person it says is familiar with the matter. Together, the Algerian sales will complete Moeve’s exit from exploration and production. It will keep its refineries in Spain, which have benefited from strong refining margins in recent quarters. In Algeria, Moeve says it’ll keep exploring renewables, green hydrogen, and chemicals. It’s already studying a potential green hydrogen project with state energy firm Sonatrach.

Moeve is rebuilding around hydrogen and biofuels: Moeve is pursuing an EUR 8 bn investment plan centered on low-carbon businesses, which includes Onuba, a green hydrogen project in southern Spain.

PureHealth goes shopping for neighborhood clinics

ADX-listed healthcare group PureHealth agreed to acquire six facilities from Aspen Clinics across Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, according to a press release. The clinics, located in Shakhbout City, Al Wathba, Al Salamat, Abu Samrah, Al Dhahirah, and Um Ghafah, will be integrated into its Seha Clinics network once the transaction is completed, providing outpatient and community-based healthcare services. Financial terms and a completion timeline weren’t disclosed.

The bigger play? PureHealth is expanding its outpatient footprint by bringing existing clinics into its network rather than building new facilities from scratch. As we reported last month, UAE healthcare operators have increasingly been turning to smaller, community-based facilities to treat patients without the costs associated with hospital stays. PureHealth’s outpatient volumes grew 17% y-o-y in 2025, reflecting the growing role of this segment in its domestic operations.

M42’s Bahrain hospital plans get a helping hand

Abu Dhabi-based healthcare group M42 secured support from Bahrain’s Labour Fund (Tamkeen) for its plans in the country, including its proposed multispecialty hospital in Bahrain Bay, according to a Tamkeen statement. The agreement was signed with Mubadala Health Bahrain, M42’s joint venture with Bahrain-based HealthVision, which is expected to hire more than 200 people. The Bahrain Bay facility will offer 20 medical specialties, AI-powered genetic testing, and precision medicine services. The value and exact form of Tamkeen’s support weren’t disclosed.

REMEMBER- M42 has already been building its presence in Bahrain: We reported in October that M42 and HealthVision were developing the hospital, with Bahrain’s Future Generation Reserve providing the land. The latest agreement adds workforce support to the project, building on M42’s first Bahrain hospital, which it launched last year with support from Bahrain’s sovereign wealth fund Mumtalakat.