Scale AI sets up in Dubai + Edge wraps up CMD stake takeover

Scale AI in DIFC

Scale AI sets up shop in the DIFC: San Francisco-based AI data company Scale AI opened a UAE office at the Dubai AI Campus in the DIFC, unveiled at a signing ceremony during the Dubai AI Festival on Monday, The National reports. Scale, valued at USD 29 bn, organizes and labels the training data AI developers rely on. Its client list includes OpenAI, Microsoft, Meta, and Nvidia, in addition to the US Army and Air Force.

The target is the government: Global Managing Director Trevor Thompson pointed to the UAE now “putting [AI] to work across government and the economy.” The demand is there: government clients have been flooding AI providers with requests since the UAE mandated agentic AI across half of government operations, as we reported in August.

PLUS- The Dubai AI Campus is now eyeing a whole new target of more than 1k AI companies and 5k specialized jobs by 2030, according to state news agency Wam. So far, the campus has attracted over 500 startups and AED 1 bn in investment since its 2024 launch.

And there’s more to come: The campus is planning a 100k sq ft purpose-built facility in DIFC’s Zabeel District, designed as a hub for AI development, testing, and commercialisation, where companies and government entities can test solutions before wider deployment.

Edge wraps up CMD stake takeover

State defense firm Edge has brought advanced propulsion into its supply chain after wrapping up its takeover of a controlling stake in Italian propulsion systems manufacturer CMD, the company said in a press release. The two initially agreed on the transaction in May; however, the value or size of the stake hasn’t been disclosed.

Post-takeover, Edge is aiming to build a “European propulsion hub” and will invest in scaling up CMD’s manufacturing capabilities, accelerating R&D, and strengthening its market position. The statement also said CMD could provide large orders for unmanned aerial systems engines for Edge, with the two also exploring how CMD’s offerings could be used for Edge’s subsidiary Abu Dhabi Ship Building’s operations.