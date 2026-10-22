TODAY: Warships as a buy signal + Maersk’s Suez timeline

Good morning, ladies and gents. That’s a wrap on the week, and we’re saving the best for Monday: when we see you next, we’ll have a surprise in store.

Before we sign off, our big story looks at how TotalEnergies’ traders read US warships in the Gulf as a buy signal and made more than USD 1 bn on barrels outside Hormuz. A former Petronas head of trading walks us through how oil majors’ trading desks came out ahead of the shock.

The region’s waters stayed tense yesterday: an unknown projectile set fire to a tanker off Oman’s Musandam, though the crew is safe, UKMTO said. In Yemen, a Houthi missile targeted Aden airport, the third attack on Aden in a week.

Also in today’s issue: HSBC’s CEO thinks Hormuz could become redundant within five years, and Maersk wants all its services back through Suez by March 2027. DAE wrapped a second sale-and-leaseback with United, and fertilizer and El Niño are threatening 2027 harvests.

Strait talk

HSBC Group CEO Georges Elhedery says the Strait of Hormuz “may become redundant” five years from now as the Gulf invests in alternative export routes, Reuters reports, citing the executive’s comments at the bank’s Future Forum in Dubai. About 40% of Gulf crude was bypassing Hormuz in late September, up from 17% before the war, Kpler data cited by CNBC shows.

The bypass network is taking shape: Saudi Arabia wants to pipe as much as 10 mn bbl / d of crude outside the Gulf within two to three years, up from the East-West Pipeline’s 7 mn bbl / d, Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said last week. Kuwait is exploring links to the Saudi line to the Red Sea and to a UAE route to Fujairah, though neither has reached the feasibility stage. UAE-bound containers are landing at Khorfakkan and other east coast ports instead.

Refined products and LNG have far fewer ways around the strait. Refined products crossing Hormuz ran at about 677k bbl / d in late September, less than a fifth of the 3.6 mn bbl / d before the war, per the same Kpler data. Ras Laffan has no export terminal outside the Gulf for Qatar’s LNG, and moving fertilizer overland by truck is impractical at scale, our earlier analysis found.

Back through Suez

Maersk hopes to have all its services back on the Suez Canal by March 2027. COO Rabab Boulos voiced the hope during a video call with Suez Canal Authority (SCA) Chairman Osama Rabie, adding that the canal “remains the optimal choice” for the group, according to an SCA statement. Its canal traffic has nearly doubled: Maersk-affiliated vessels made 276 Suez transits in 9M 2026, up 89% from 146 a year earlier, and their net tonnage more than tripled to 23.3 mn tons from 7 mn tons, according to SCA figures.

Hapag-Lloyd, Maersk’s partner in the Gemini alliance, is working to a similar clock. CEO Rolf Habben Jansen expects “more or less all of our services [to] be back through Suez, maybe with one or two exceptions” sometime in 1Q 2027, “if there is no change.” That puts Gemini well ahead of the wider market, which is only about 30-35% back to normal on Suez routing, liner analyst Lars Jensen estimates.

Gemini is bringing services back one at a time. In September, the two carriers said they would move four more Gemini services through the canal instead of around the Cape of Good Hope: AE5, AE11, AE12, and ME2. In its latest adjustments, Maersk said AE11 would call at Port Said westbound in place of Tangier, and AE19 would add Damietta.

Red Sea stability will decide the rest. AE12’s first Suez sailing has yet to be announced, and Maersk says further network changes depend on continued stability in the Red Sea and no escalation in the region.

Powering Beirut

Qatar is proposing a 20-year LNG agreement and two power plants to revive Lebanon’s power sector. QatarEnergy would supply LNG under the agreement through a floating storage and regasification unit able to handle 3.5 mcm / d, plus the Arab Gas Pipeline via Syria at 4.5 mcm / d, according to a draft plan seen by Reuters. The plan also includes two 825 MW combined-cycle plants at Deir Ammar in the north and Zahrani in the south. It was drafted with input from both governments, and implementation would take three years if approvals come quickly.

The plan leans on private financing. The program aims to attract private or project financing without upfront spending from Lebanon’s public budget, and payment obligations and guarantees are still under negotiation, the document says. It also includes power imports from Syria, starting at 300 MW via two routes.

Winter gas

Qatar will supply France with the equivalent of 2 TWh/month of LNG this winter, President Emmanuel Macron said at the end of a Gulf tour. The LNG comes on top of the diesel France secured from the UAE, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia. Getting fuel out of the Gulf has become costly: transport costs have risen tenfold, partly because too few vessels are insured to operate in the area, Macron said. To help, Paris has proposed a guarantee mechanism to the region’s large funds and opened talks on securing some of the most vulnerable vessels. His team will work on the scheme in the coming days and weeks.

Market watch

Oil prices rose this morning after further Houthi attacks in Saudi Arabia prompted the US to order some diplomats and their families to leave its missions in the Kingdom, Reuters reports. Brent crude futures rose USD 1.29 to USD 110.11/bbl by 00:34 GMT, and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gained USD 0.97 to USD 98.12/bbl.

Gulf crude is losing its war premium as exports recover — even as Brent trades near a five-month high. Oman crude, which loads outside Hormuz, is trading around USD 4 / bbl above Dubai, its lowest premium since late July and down from more than USD 60 / bbl at the start of the conflict, Bloomberg reports, citing General Index data. Producers are moving more tankers through Hormuz despite intensifying Iranian attacks, and flows through the strait are close to pre-war levels, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday.

REMEMBER- The rebound follows a dip: Gulf crude exports fell to a seven-day average of 9.9 mn bbl / d as of 7 October, from 18.3 mn bbl / d on 30 September, as attacks spread beyond the strait. Saudi Arabia pumped 5.8 mn bbl / d through its East-West Pipeline to bypass Hormuz this month.

Sellers are pricing down to draw buyers back in. Iraq has almost restored its exports to pre-war levels by offering markdowns of as much as USD 37 / bbl to regional benchmarks, partly to offset record tanker rates, Bloomberg says.

Futures are telling a different story. Brent neared USD 112 / bbl on Tuesday on fears that Iran could step up strikes on vessels. Physical prices reflect improved supply, while futures are trading on concerns about tighter supply further out, independent oil trading strategist Matias Togni told Bloomberg.

The Baltic Index pushes higher. The Baltic Exchange’s dry bulk index — which tracks rates for the capesize, panamax, and supramax vessel segments — rose 3.4% to 2,680 points on Wednesday. The capesize index climbed 7.7% to 3,793 points, while the panamax fell 1.9% to 2,204 points. The smaller supramax edged up 0.1% to 1,870 points.

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