TODAY: Hormuz pushes UAE boxes to Khorfakkan + Tokyo to fund Doha’s Dreamliners

Good morning, ladies and gents, and happy Monday. We have a packed issue to start the week.

The weekend was anything but quiet for the oil market. Brent closed Friday at USD 109.86 / bbl, its highest in five months, after Saudi-led forces reported destroying ballistic missiles fired at the Kingdom’s energy hubs, the Financial Times reports. Attacks on ships in Hormuz have also picked up. “We are nowhere near normal in the Middle East,” says RBC’s Helima Croft. Prices eased this morning after Washington waived sanctions on Russia.

Saudi crude exports are back above pre-war levels, and Bahri is lining up more Saudi-built ships.

Our big story is on the other side of the peninsula. Gulftainer is spending USD 2 bn to double Khorfakkan to 10 mn TEUs and catch the boxes shipowners won’t send into Hormuz. Jebel Ali still has four decades of freezone on its side.

Crude comeback

Saudi crude exports have climbed back to above pre-war levels as the East-West pipeline recovers and tankers return to Bab Al Mandab. Exports averaged 8.1 mn bbl / d in the first half of October, exceeding the 7.2 mn bbl / d for February, according to TankerTrackers. The pipeline, shut after a drone attack in September, is back to about 5.8 mn bbl / d of its 7 mn bbl / d capacity.

Bab Al Mandab is carrying about half of its pre-escalation Saudi volume. Six Saudi tankers crossed the strait in the first 12 days of October. That puts flows at around 1.5 mn bbl / d, against 3 mn bbl / d before the Houthi escalation, Asharq Business reports. Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces retook the coast along the strait, including Dhubab, earlier this month. Yanbu loaded around 2.47 mn bbl / d in early October. Cargoes that don’t head south can move north through the Suez Canal or Egypt’s Sumed pipeline, which can carry 2.5 mn bbl / d to the Mediterranean.

Costlier shipping could force Riyadh to lower prices. Higher fuel use and tight tanker availability are pushing up shipping costs, market analyst and Sandstone Group CEO Stuart Turley tells EnterpriseAM. “[Saudi Arabia] will be forced to [mark down] their oil to offset the higher tanker fees. But it will be better to get an order for cashflow, than hold out for market prices.”

What’s next: The Kingdom is exploring additional overland routes to Europe and aims to increase pipeline export capacity to 10 mn bbl / d. Kuwait is in talks to join a proposed Saudi line to the Red Sea.

Full tilt

The UAE pumped a record 5.3 mn bbl / d in September, up 400k bbl / d from August as it kept barrels moving despite the Hormuz squeeze, according to IEA figures cited by Bloomberg. Crude production topped 4.4 mn bbl / d. That’s close to maximum capacity and beats the crude record set in June.

Leaving Opec gave the UAE the room to pump: The UAE’s exit from Opec earlier this year removed production restrictions that had frustrated Abu Dhabi for years.

Getting the oil out did the other half of the job: The Adcop pipeline carries roughly 1.8 mn bbl / d to Fujairah, outside the strait. For barrels loaded inside the Gulf, the UAE has been among the region’s most successful producers in keeping shipments moving. Shuttle tankers carried crude to transfer points off Fujairah, where buyers’ ships collect it without entering Hormuz.

Some of September’s supply came out of storage. The UAE drew down observable above-ground inventories by more than 270k bbl / d in September, taking them to an all-time low, the IEA says. That leaves a thinner buffer against further disruption.

Made in KSA

Bahri plans a second IMI order next year: Saudi Arabia’s National Shipping Company (Bahri) will place a second order with the Saudi shipbuilder International Maritime Industries (IMI) in 2027, CEO Ahmed Subaey told Asharq Business without giving the order's size or value. Bahri is also moving to own LR1 and LR2 product carriers and is eyeing new segments, including Suezmax and Aframax crude tankers, and other gas types beyond LPG and ammonia, through its partnership with Petredec. The company will also add two vessels by year-end, taking its fleet to 109 from 82 four years ago.

IMI’s yard will build most of the new ships: Bahri has a 10-year agreement with IMI, in which it holds a near 20% stake, covering 53 vessels, and has committed to building most of its new ships at the yard, Subaey said. The first order, a SAR 762 mn contract with IMI for six dry bulk carriers, is for delivery between 2028 and 2029.

REMEMBER- Bahri has been riding the tanker boom: The company’s net income surged 574% y-o-y to nearly SAR 2.8 bn in 2Q 2026, while revenue jumped 156% to SAR 6.3 bn on higher freight rates and Bahri chartering in more tankers to meet customer demand.

Market watch

Oil prices slipped this morning after US President Donald Trump waived sanctions and tariffs on Russia, Reuters reports. Brent crude futures fell USD 1.94 to USD 107.92 / bbl by 02:27 GMT, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was down 83 cents to USD 100.58 / bbl.

The Baltic Index extends its slide: The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk freight index — which tracks rates for ships carrying dry bulk commodities — fell about 1.3% to 2,515 points on Friday. The capesize index declined 2.2% to 3,249 points, while the panamax index fell 1.8% to 2,314 points. The smaller supramax segment gained 0.5% to 1,865 points.

The Drewry World Container Index rebounded 3% to USD 4,485 per 40-ft container last week, according to the latest index readings. Transpacific rates were mixed, with Shanghai-Los Angeles up 3% and Shanghai-New York down 1%, while Shanghai-Rotterdam rose 6% and Shanghai-Genoa 7%. Carriers are pushing Asia-Europe FAK rates to USD 4.5-4.8k from 19 October. Drewry says the hike is uncertain because resumed Suez transits and fewer blank sailings are adding capacity.

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