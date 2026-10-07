La Voie Express to invest MAD 100 mn in second Agadir logistics site

Morocco’s first state-built logistics zone under AMDL's 2028 program is drawing private money: La Voie Express will invest MAD 100 mn in a platform on a 25k sqm plot at Lqliaa, south of Agadir, Morocco World News reports. The logistics arm of H&S Group bought the land from the Moroccan Agency for Logistics Development (AMDL), and the site will be its second in the Agadir region.

The platform is built for distribution across Souss-Massa, where agriculture, fisheries, and trade generate heavy freight volumes. It will combine warehousing, order preparation, value-added services, transport, and regional distribution for manufacturers, distributors, and retailers.

Agadir fills the south of La Voie's national network: The group already runs its Casa and Lakhyayta hubs plus facilities in Oujda, Nador, Tangier, and Khouribga, and says it plans to keep building closer to Morocco's production and consumption centers. Its parent, Moncef Belkhayat's H&S Group, said in January it plans six IPOs by 2030.

Lqliaa still has plenty of room

The state has already built the zone: The state has already built the zone. It put MAD 350 mn into Lqliaa's 45-hectare first phase, with MAD 250 mn from AMDL and MAD 100 mn from the Souss-Massa Regional Council. That phase includes 29 warehousing lots and a 200-truck terminal, Infomediaire reported.

What's next: Buyers have a year to build. Under the terms AMDL set when the plots went on sale, buyers must put up their logistics facilities within 12 months, according to Infomediaire. If that applies to La Voie, the platform should be built by late 2027. Beyond Lqliaa, AMDL is targeting 750 hectares of logistics zones nationwide by 2028, Le Desk reported.

BACKGROUND- Morocco is filling the inland gaps: AMDL and Fez-Meknes Regional Council began work in July on a MAD 275 mn logistics zone near Fez, whose first 32-hectare phase will add warehousing, cold storage, transport services, and serviced land for private companies. Private money is moving alongside it: APM Capital Morocco closed a MAD 2.2 bn transport and logistics pool in February, targeting express logistics, 3PL, air cargo handling, and cold storage.