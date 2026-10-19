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Tuesday, 20 Oct 2026

What We’re Tracking Today
The Big Story Today
Finance
Real Estate
Earnings Watch
Also On Our Radar
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Davos in the Desert delayed

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Today at a glance

1

THE BIG STORY TODAY

Future Investment Initiative gets postponed to next year.
2

FINANCE

Quantic brings European institutional capital to Saudi Arabia’s SME financing market.
3

REAL ESTATE

Indonesia’s sovereign fund commits SAR 6 bn to Makkah hotels and retail.
4

EARNINGS WATCH

Banque Saudi Fransi’s 3Q net income rises 11.5% to SAR 1.5 bn.
5

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Andalus Properties subsidiary buys land plot to develop logistics warehouses.
6

PLANET FINANCE

MSCI may cut Indonesia from its global indexes, and the market is already pricing the exit.

Tuesday, 20 Oct 2026

What We’re Tracking Today
The Big Story Today
Finance
Real Estate
Earnings Watch
Also On Our Radar
Planet Finance
Calendar
1

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING TODAY

THIS MORNING: Saudi’s Future Investment Initiative gets postponed to 2027

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. The biggest headline of the day: Davos in the Desert isn’t happening this year. The Future Investment Initiative has been pushed to 2027 to allow the event to be delivered at full scale, Princess Maha bint Mishari Al Saud said, marking a change in approach from pressing ahead with the WPC Energy Congress earlier this month.

FII might be on pause, but that’s not necessarily the case for foreign investment as a whole. Indonesia’s Danantara is putting more than SAR 6 bn into Makkah hotels and retail, buying into a pipeline whose customers arrive on their own schedule and for their own reasons. Vienna’s Quantic is marketing Saudi SME receivables to European institutions on the strength of regulated origination and loan-level reporting. Neither of those decisions was made in a ballroom, and neither needed a stage.

Access to Saudi returns is turning into a documentation question. What a foreign allocator wants before committing is a regulated platform, a valuation it can check and a paper trail it can follow from a desk in Jakarta or Vienna, and the Kingdom has spent two years building exactly that.

MEANWHILE- Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan has been keeping busy speaking with allies on regional security and the ongoing Houthi attacks. The minister spoke with his Emirati, French, and Turkish counterparts, after UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed met Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman to discuss the situation. Officials are also likely keeping an eye on Egypt’s parliament, which postponed until next week its vote on providing military support to Riyadh.

Clearing the path for Al Nassr’s sale

The Public Investment Fund (PIF) is arranging sponsorship agreements with portfolio companies to help repay Al Nassr’s SAR 800 mn debt, Semafor reports, citing people familiar with the matter. The proposed agreement is meant to shore up the club’s balance sheet before it’s sold to potential investors, including RedBird Capital and Saudi Media Company. The sale of the club would value the stake at around SAR 1 bn, with Cristiano Ronaldo expected to retain a 20% share.

REMEMBER- We reported about PIF’s sponsorship push as it prepares to bring private capital into Al Nassr and tighten financial discipline across Saudi football. The club’s debt approached the SAR 1 bn mark on the back of heavy spending, making its balance sheet a key consideration in potential sale talks.

Al Nassr is the next test of PIF’s plan to hand its football clubs to private capital. The fund took 75% of the Big Four clubs in 2023, spent two years importing stars, and has since pulled back. And the shift reflects a broader move away from state-backed spending toward privatization and more commercially sustainable club operations.

Still grounded

Saudi energy facilities, military camps and airports remain Houthi targets, the group’s spokesperson Yahya Saree said on Monday in a statement covering attacks over the past 48 hours. The Houthis claimed they carried out six operations using ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and drones, targeting Aramco facilities in Yanbu, the Shaybah oil field, King Khalid International Airport and Abha International Airport. The group said it also targeted radar sites in the Al-Hisn and Al-Rahma mountains and in Bir Askar, as well as Khamis Mushait Air Base and a Saudi Navy task force camp.

Houthis continue hitting targets in the south: Saudi Civil Defense said six citizens were injured and three homes and three vehicles damaged when a Houthi projectile hit a residential area in Najran on Sunday.

Gulf carriers are cutting flights to Saudi Arabia through this Saturday, 24 October. This includes Flydubai’s Riyadh, Dammam, and Abha flights and Qatar Airways’ Riyadh and Dammam trips, while reducing Jeddah services to four daily flights. Etihad canceled all flights to Dammam and Riyadh, as well as some Jeddah flights.

Houthi attacks have prompted King Khalid International Airport to tell airlines they must request permission before landing or taking off, Bloomberg reported on Monday. Airlines also cannot use Riyadh’s main airport, which the Houthis have targeted, for emergencies.

***

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***

The big story abroad

AI cloud computing company Nscale is negotiating to sell computing power to Anthropic. This transaction could be worth approximately USD 45 bn for a second facility at Nscale’s Monarch data center campus in West Virginia, which would provide 460 MW of computing power via Nvidia’s Vera Rubin AI chips.

A big wager on law: Private equity group Charlesbank has invested in civil litigation defense company Wood Smith Henning & Berman, in one of the largest law firm deals in the US. The agreement, which reportedly values the firm at about USD 700 mn, could potentially lead to similar investments in US liability defence firms.

French unrest dies down: Protests largely subsided in France after authorities implemented stricter security measures, including curfews, following demonstrations that escalated into violence, vandalism, and looting. Following calls from Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu, local authorities imposed an 11 pm curfew in several parts of Paris and introduced restrictions in other cities.

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2

THE BIG STORY TODAY

Future Investment Initiative gets postponed to next year

The Future Investment Initiative (FII), the Kingdom’s flagship investment conference, has been pushed to next year. FII — also referred to as Davos in the Desert — was due to run this month, with unconfirmed reports suggesting organizers were considering introducing hybrid attendance as a concession due to the security situation. CEO Princess Maha bint Mishari Al Saud said in a statement the decision reflects a commitment to delivering the event at full scale. The FII team declined EnterpriseAM’s request to comment further on the status of deals and announcements originally planned for the event.

The decision follows days of Houthi attacks and air-raid alerts sounding in Riyadh. It also marks a change of approach. As recently as two weeks ago the Kingdom was keeping its flagship events on the calendar while foreign carriers and executives stayed away. The WPC Energy Congress went ahead as planned earlier this month despite chief executives of oil companies, including ExxonMobil, TotalEnergies, Shell, and BP, scrapping plans to attend the event.

Organizers are now pushing dates into 2027 rather than rescheduling within months. Intersec has moved to October 2027, with organizer Messe Frankfurt Saudi Arabia citing a careful review of the situation and putting safety and wellbeing first. Two of the Kingdom’s biggest construction trade shows, Saudi Build and Saudi Elenex, have also been pushed from early November to 1-4 November 2027.

REMEMBER- The run of postponements also covers the EU’s summit with the Gulf Cooperation Council, originally set for 24 October; the Asian Tour’s season-ending PIF Saudi International, due 18-21 November and now shelved indefinitely over “organisational and logistical challenges”; and the Urban Cycling World Championships, which the Union Cycliste Internationale said “will not proceed” after being scheduled for 3-7 November in Riyadh.

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3

FINANCE

Quantic brings European institutional capital to Saudi Arabia’s SME financing market

Quantic Financial Solutions is pitching Saudi SME credit to European institutions as a diversifier against their own credit cycles. Short-duration, receivables-backed financing originated on a SAMA-regulated platform can spread institutional portfolios away from European and US credit, with short tenors, regulated origination and servicing, and loan-level transparency central to the case, Dietrich Matthes, partner, co-founder and head of alternative assets, tells EnterpriseAM. Quantic is part of the C-QUADRAT Investment Group

What drew the Vienna-based asset manager to the Kingdom is the overlap of government policy pushing SME lending and demand banks have yet to serve. “That combination — policy tailwind, regulatory maturity, and unmet demand — is not something you find simultaneously in most other emerging markets,” Matthes says. Newer companies without long financial records and businesses needing short-term working capital often don’t fit conventional bank credit models, and platforms like Lendo can assess and price those needs faster and more granularly, he tells us.

The division of labor: Quantic brings institutional capital and investment structuring, while Lendo handles origination, underwriting, SME relationships and servicing under their SAR 750 mn program, announced last month. That gives Quantic access to a regulated platform without having to build a local lending operation from scratch, and gives investors exposure to Saudi SME credit inside a framework with institutional-grade governance and reporting.

The harder part was structuring something that satisfies Saudi regulatory requirements and the governance, reporting, and risk standards European institutions expect, with Shariah compliance built in from the outset. Working with Lendo and Shariah advisers and building a transparent reporting framework is how they got there, Matthes says. Quantic is also planning Shariah-compliant products built on the underlying financing assets, aimed at Gulf and international investors for whom compliance is a requirement as well as European institutions focused on the economics. “Shariah-compliant structures no longer need to trade off institutional-grade governance for compliance,” Matthes says.

Where the money is headed: Logistics, trade and distribution as the Kingdom builds out its regional hub role, as well as healthcare services and industrial SMEs benefiting from localization and expanding domestic supply chains. These businesses often have recurring revenue but need financing to cover inventory, receivables, or other short-term operating requirements — needs that can be difficult to accommodate through traditional bank processes.

Quantic is evaluating further Saudi investments: “The Kingdom also benefits from international institutional investors who look beyond short-term market volatility to the fundamental soundness of the economy and the investment proposition,” Matthes says.

REMEMBER- The Kingdom approved the National Entrepreneurship and SME Strategy in September, outlining 13 initiatives to improve access to financing and markets, strengthen businesses’ operational capabilities and reduce the cost of doing business. The strategy aims to raise SMEs’ contribution to GDP to 35% and create more than 500k direct and indirect jobs.

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4

REAL ESTATE

Indonesia’s sovereign fund commits SAR 6 bn to Makkah hotels and retail

Saudi Arabia opened its holy cities to foreign property money in June and now it has its first sovereign-scale taker. Indonesia’s Danantara is committing more than SAR 6 bn to Makkah, buying a hotel, 14 plots, and earmarking most of the money for new hospitality and retail, Al Khumasia Group CEO Ammar Barom — Danantara’s local development partner in the Kingdom — told Asharq Business.

The assets all sit in the Thakher Makkah project, developed by Thakher Development: the Novotel Makkah Thakher hotel, and 14 plots zoned for hotel and commercial use.

The money splits three ways: around SAR 1 bn for the hotel, more than SAR 1 bn for the land, and some SAR 4 bn for development, Barom said. Danantara and Al Khumasia are building roughly 4.7k hotel rooms, a commercial complex, and support facilities across nearly 44k sqm, with a plan to scale up to around 6k rooms and a mall of more than 90 stores.

The commitment builds on a December 2025 agreement between Danantara Investment Management, the fund’s investment arm, and Thakher Development to acquire the Novotel Makkah Thakher City and the 14 plots. Danantara is developing the land under a plan spanning hospitality, retail, and support services, the two said at the time.

Why it matters: This is a long bet on the pilgrim economy, one of the few demand streams in Saudi real estate that doesn’t follow the property cycle. Indonesia alone sends more than 2 mn Umrah pilgrims and upwards of 200k for Hajj to the Kingdom each year. And a foreign sovereign fund committing bns to Makkah while Houthi projectiles are still reaching Saudi territory tells shows insulated investors judge the holy-city market to be. It also hands the Kingdom’s new foreign-ownership regime its first sovereign-scale proof of concept.

The investment comes months after the rules opened the door. The Cabinet approved the executive regulations and geographic zones for non-Saudi ownership in June, with Makkah among the listed cities and ownership there restricted to Muslim buyers. Appetite was already showing with Alramz Real Estate’s Masar Corner project in Makkah drawing some SAR 670 mn in preliminary off-plan reservations on launch day earlier this month from buyers in 51 countries.

The Holy Cities’ real estate remains attractive despite the disruptions, with Indonesia’s Danantara investing over SAR 6 bn in Makkah, acquiring a hotel and land plots, CEO of Al Khumasia Group, Danantara’s local development partner, Ammar Barom told Asharq Business. They include Novotel Makkah Thakher hotel and 14 plots in the Thakher Makkah project, developed by Thakher Development, earmarked for hotel and commercial projects.

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5

EARNINGS WATCH

Banque Saudi Fransi’s 3Q net income rises 11.5% to SAR 1.5 bn

Banque Saudi Fransi’s net income rose 11.5% y-o-y to SAR 1.5 bn in 3Q 2026, on SAR 2.86 bn in revenue, up 10.1% y-o-y, according to a Tadawul disclosure. Net financing commission increased 4.8% to SAR 1.99 bn and net investment commission climbed 18.7% to SAR 318 mn.

The main drivers: Higher fee and commission, trading, and foreign exchange income also supported revenue, partly offset by lower gains on non trading investments. Operating expenses before credit-loss provisions rose 8.4% to SAR 926 mn, while net impairment charges increased 14.3% to SAR 271 mn, reflecting higher expected credit losses on loans and advances.

The first nine month read was more mixed, as net income rose 6.9% y-o-y to SAR 4.38 bn. Net financing commission income increased 11.1% to SAR 6.09 bn, offsetting a 22.1% decline in net investment commission income to SAR 777 mn. Net impairment charges rose 4.3% to SAR 784 mn. BSF’s total assets grew 7.5% y-o-y to SAR 338.6 bn in 9M 2026, while its financial and investment portfolio rose 6.9% to SAR 230.4 bn.

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6

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Andalus Properties subsidiary buys land plot to develop logistics warehouses

Alandalus Property is moving into logistics: The firm’s wholly owned subsidiary Marafiq Alandalus Allujistiyah has bought a 44.55k sqm plot in Al Mashael district for SAR 83.8 mn, including taxes and brokerage fees, to develop logistics warehouses, according to a Tadawul filing. The move is part of the company’s 2026-2030 strategy to diversify into logistics, and will be funded from its own resources or bank facilities. Alandalus expects it to show up in its 4Q 2026 financials. The filing doesn’t say what the warehouses will cost, how much space they’ll hold, or when they’ll open.

Riyadh is short on quality space. Industrial occupancy in the capital hit 98% in 1H 2025, with rents up 16% y-o-y to an average SAR 208 per sqm, according to Knight Frank. Some businesses are pausing their entry into Saudi because they “refuse to settle for subpar Grade B assets,” Knight Frank’s Adam Wynne told us in January.

REMEMBER- Al Mashael already has a DP World warehouse: DP World opened its first multi-user Saudi warehouse there in July, a 15.25k sqm facility with more than 17k pallet positions.

Vrtx raises seed round

Vrtx raised USD 3.6 mn in pre-seed funding to build embedded-finance infrastructure in the Kingdom, with backing from SC Ventures, Sadu Capital, BYLD, Suhail Ventures, F6 Ventures, TAZ Investment and Palm Ventures, according to a statement. The fintech also received in-principle approval from the Saudi Central Bank (Sama) for an Electronic Money Institution licence, a step that would let it operate inside the regulatory perimeter.

About the company: Founded by former Tweeq employees Mishal Bin Slimah (LinkedIn) and Omar Shaaban (LinkedIn), the Riyadh-based platform bundles digital wallets, payouts, card issuing, transfers and transaction processing, letting businesses launch financial products without building the rails themselves.

WWE’s USD 150 mn Riyadh payday

WWE could collect USD 150 mn to stage WrestleMania 43 in Riyadh next April, nearly three times the USD 55 mn it gets for each of its regular Saudi shows, WhatCulture reported citing Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio.

IN CONTEXT- WWE’s Saudi partnership dates back to 2018 and has brought Crown Jewel, Elimination Chamber and Royal Rumble to the Kingdom. WrestleMania 43 will be the first held outside North America.

Qassim Cement buys A-Mix outright

Qassim Cement now owns all of A-Mix after completing its acquisition of the company’s shares, according to a Tadawul filing. The transaction cleared the General Authority for Competition’s no-objection review earlier this month.

The buyout comes as Qassim ramps up: It recently secured a SAR 400 mn financing agreement from the Saudi Industrial Development Fund, alongside other facilities, to add production lines and expand.

OpenAI caper moving through court

A federal judge in California denied bail to an OpenAI employee accused of planting a recording device in the company’s offices. The FBI arrested Abdulrahman Alfozan, a Saudi national, last week after a security team allegedly found the device hidden in toilet paper behind a TV in an executive meeting room at OpenAI’s headquarters in San Francisco. Prosecutors allege Alfozan has ties to officials in the Kingdom.

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7

PLANET FINANCE

MSCI may cut Indonesia from its global indexes, and the market is already pricing the exit

MSCI’s threat to eject the stock market of a USD 1.5 tn economy from its global indexes has produced the worst equity rout in a generation, before the index provider has decided anything. On Friday, MSCI said it was weighing cutting Indonesia, Southeast Asia’s largest economy, straight to “standalone” status, a designation that would strip it out of the emerging- and frontier-market benchmarks that steer USD tns in global allocation. Jakarta’s main index fell almost 12% that day, its steepest since 1998, then another 3.6% on Monday, the deepest two-session drop on record and worse than anything in the Asian financial crisis, Bloomberg and Reuters report.

This is a sharp escalation from the warning MSCI issued in January, when it flagged a possible move from emerging to frontier status over opaque ownership and market integrity. Standalone is a further rung down and out. It sits outside MSCI’s developed, emerging and frontier tiers, reserved for markets it considers too inaccessible or dysfunctional to index at all. The move would make Indonesia the first standalone market in Asia, grouped with Argentina, Lebanon, and Palestine. Indonesia has carried emerging-market status since 1989, when MSCI launched the Emerging Markets Index. A final decision on the country’s designation is due by June 2027.

The selling has spread well beyond stocks. The index is now the world’s worst performer, down more than 40% this year and at a six-year low, according to Reuters. Meanwhile, foreign investors have pulled a net USD 5.1 bn from Indonesian equities in 2026, on their way to the largest annual outflow on record, according to Bloomberg. The IDR has slid toward 18.03k to the USD, within reach of June’s record low near 18.19k, and the 10-year government bond yield has already climbed to about 7.4%, from 7.17% on Friday.

“Foreign capital is staging a full-blown exit from Indonesia’s equity market, and now the bond market is feeling the heat,” said Eugenia Victorino, head of Asia strategy at SEB in Singapore. “A sliding IDR is eating real yields. Until the currency finds its footing, global money is content to watch this one safely from the sidelines.”

Why it matters: The damage runs through passive money. Funds that track MSCI’s benchmarks allocate by the index, so a reclassification forces many of them to sell regardless of what they think of the fundamentals, and the estimates vary with what they count. Goldman Sachs puts passive outflows from a full removal at about USD 5.6 bn, plus another USD 2.7 bn if FTSE Russell follows, and flags more than USD 8 bn of actively benchmarked money that could leave at managers’ discretion. Citigroup, which calls standalone status “unambiguously worse” than a frontier cut, sees mid-single-digit bns; Mirae Asset estimates around USD 3 bn. For scale, Goldman had reckoned even a downgrade only to frontier could drive up to USD 13 bn in an extreme case. However the numbers are sliced, the outcome is the same: Pressure on the IDR, higher borrowing costs, and a drag on bank lending, infrastructure, and growth.

At the root is how Indonesia’s market is built. Much of the freefloat is thin, with many listed companies tightly held by founders, families and conglomerates, which drains liquidity, widens price swings, and makes manipulation easier. Jakarta has moved this year, doubling the minimum free float to 15% from 7.5%, forcing fuller disclosure of large shareholders and tightening scrutiny of concentrated trading. MSCI’s verdict is that it is not enough: “Significant concerns remain around market dysfunction, including continued suspected coordinated trading behavior and lack of evidence of meaningful enforcement.”

Hours after Friday’s warning, regulators tried to show teeth. Indonesia’s Financial Services Authority announced about USD 117 mn in fines over manipulative trading and rigged IPO allocations at three companies: Coal miner Dian Swastatika Sentosa, part of Franky Widjaja’s Sinar Mas Group, fined IDR 1.5 tn (USD 83.2 mn); and Barito Renewables Energy and Petrindo Jaya Kreasi, both tied to b’naire Prajogo Pangestu, fined IDR 500 bn and IDR 100 bn. All three were among six stocks MSCI pulled from its Indonesia index in May, and the regulator says the cases predated MSCI’s threat. Companies linked to Prajogo have since lined up about IDR 2.5 tn (USD 138 mn) of buybacks, with a further IDR 1 tn planned at Dian Swastatika.

Officials say they were blindsided. Indonesia Stock Exchange CEO Jeffrey Hendrik said the market “reacted in panic” to an announcement no one expected, and authorities met MSCI online yesterday to demand an explanation. To slow the bleeding, the exchange halved the daily limit on individual stock declines to 7% from 15% through year-end, automatically rejecting sell orders below that floor, and said it would strip the most tightly held names out of the benchmark Jakarta index to give a truer read of the market. The FSA spent Sunday briefing analysts, economists and financial influencers, and President Prabowo Subianto met financial officials yesterday.

The downgrade threat hits an economy already under strain. Confidence had thinned over Prabowo’s fiscal plans — a free school-lunch program worth IDR 240 tn (USD 13 bn), tens of thousands of new village cooperatives and 3 mn subsidised homes — and over his government’s expanding role in the economy and questions about central-bank independence. Moody’s and Fitch have cut their sovereign outlooks to negative, and the Iran war has pushed up energy costs for a net oil importer.

One counterweight: FTSE Russell reaffirmed Indonesia’s emerging-market status in early October, citing the same reforms, so the two big index houses are not yet moving together.

What to watch for next: Bank Indonesia’s interest rate decision this week. The central bank is widely expected to hold rates, though some analysts see a hike to defend the bond market. DBS warns a deeper correction could push the 10-year yield toward 7.5% and force BI to raise rates by 50 to 100 bps. FTSE Russell is the domino to watch, since a matching move would add that USD 2.7 bn. S&P’s sovereign analyst Rain Lin expects more outflows but not on a scale that would materially lift financing costs; the bigger risk, she said, is to confidence, and whether it “weakens more broadly across government bond markets and foreign direct investment.” Watch the IDR and the enforcement record: until both steady, the selling carries its own momentum.

MARKETS THIS MORNING-

Asian markets were in the red earlier today. South Korea’s Kospi was down around 3.5% and Japan’s Nikkei was down roughly 1.5%. Meanwhile, Wall Street rebounded overnight, led by a 1% gain in the tech-heavy Nasdaq.

TASI

10,124

-0.7% (YTD: -3.5%)

MSCI Tadawul 30

1,366

-0.7% (YTD: -1.5%)

NomuC

21,967

-1% (YTD: -5.7%)

USD : SAR (SAMA)

USD 3.75 Sell

USD 3.75 Buy

Interest rates

4.25% repo

3.75% reverse repo

EGX30

51,098

+0.4% (YTD: +22.2%)

ADX

9,783

-0.3% (YTD: -2.1%)

DFM

5,851

-0.3% (YTD: -2.4%)

S&P 500

7,691

+0.4% (YTD:+12.4%)

FTSE 100

10,765

-1.1% (YTD: +8.4%)

Euro Stoxx 50

6,145

-1.0% (YTD: +6.0%)

Brent crude

USD 109.55

-0.3%

Natural gas (Nymex)

USD 3.03

-0.9%

Gold

USD 4,159

0.0%

BTC

USD 82,006

+1.3% (YTD: -6.4%)

Sukuk/bond market index

893.40

0.0% (YTD: -2.8%)

S&P MENA bond & sukuk

148.50

-2% (YTD: -2.2%)

VIX (Fear gauge)

18.44

-7.8% (YTD: +23.3%)

THE CLOSING BELL: TADAWUL-

The TASI fell 0.7% yesterday on turnover of SAR 3.6 bn. The index is down 3.5% YTD.

In the green: Arab Sea Information System (+9.9%), Advanced Petrochemical (+5.8%), and

Sahara International Petrochemical (+3.2%).

In the red: Watani Iron Steel (-9.9%), Amlak International Finance (-7.4%), and Arabian Contracting Services (-5.4%).

THE CLOSING BELL: NOMU-

The NomuC fell 1% yesterday on turnover of SAR 19.3 mn. The index is down 5.7% YTD.

In the green: Professional Medical Expertise (+8.7%), Almuneef Company for Trade, Industry, Agriculture and Contracting (+7.8%), and Future Vision for Health Training (+7.1%).

In the red: Taqat Mineral Trading (-22.9%), International Human Resources (-20%), and Knowledge Tower Trading (-12.3%).

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CALENDAR

21 October - 30 December (Wednesday-Wednesday): Riyadh Season, Riyadh.

25-26 October (Sunday-Monday): The Global Proptech Summit, Mandarin Oriental Al Faisaliah Hotel, Riyadh.

26-28 October (Monday-Wednesday): ACHEMA Middle East, Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Center.

26-29 October (Monday-Thursday): The Future Investment Initiative, King Abdulaziz International Conference Center, Riyadh.

28-29 October (Wednesday-Thursday): Procurement and Supply Chain Futures Forum, Mandarin Oriental Al Faisaliah Hotel, Riyadh.

28-29 October (Wednesday-Thursday): Real Estate Supply Chain Forum, Mandarin Oriental Al Faisaliah Hotel, Riyadh.

30 October-1 November (Friday-Sunday): The New Global Sport Conference, Sofitel Hotel & Convention Centre, Riyadh.

NOVEMBER

11-12 November (Wednesday-Thursday): Aluminum Arabia, The Arena, Riyadh.

16-19 November (Monday-Thursday): Cityscape Global, Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Centre (Malham), Riyadh.

29 November-1 December (Sunday-Tuesday): The UN Trade and Development Global Supply Chain Forum, Riyadh.

29 November-1 December (Sunday-Tuesday): The Global Logistics Forum, King Abdulaziz International Convention Centre, Riyadh.

Signposted to happen sometime in 2026:

2027

JANUARY

12-14 January (Tuesday-Thursday): The Future Minerals Forum (FMF), Riyadh.

FEBRUARY

1-3 February (Monday-Wednesday): Energy Regulators Regional Association annual conference, Riyadh.

MARCH

21-25 March (Sunday-Thursday):The World Water Forum, Riyadh.

22–24 March (Monday-Wednesday): Capital Markets Forum, Four Seasons Hotel, Riyadh

APRIL

26-29 April (Monday-Thursday): World Energy Congress, Riyadh.

JUNE

1-3 June (Tuesday-Thursday): The Saudi Entertainment and Amusement Expo, Riyadh Front Exhibition and Conference Center.

Signposted to happen sometime in 2027:

  • The Ocean Race finishes in Amaala on the Red Sea;
  • Riyadh-Kudmi transmission line to be completed;
  • Aero Middle East and Sand & Fun takes place in Thumamah Airport, Riyadh.

Signposted to happen sometime in 2Q 2027:

  • The Hail Region Water Networks Project is expected to be completed.
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