THIS MORNING: Saudi’s Future Investment Initiative gets postponed to 2027

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. The biggest headline of the day: Davos in the Desert isn’t happening this year. The Future Investment Initiative has been pushed to 2027 to allow the event to be delivered at full scale, Princess Maha bint Mishari Al Saud said, marking a change in approach from pressing ahead with the WPC Energy Congress earlier this month.

FII might be on pause, but that’s not necessarily the case for foreign investment as a whole. Indonesia’s Danantara is putting more than SAR 6 bn into Makkah hotels and retail, buying into a pipeline whose customers arrive on their own schedule and for their own reasons. Vienna’s Quantic is marketing Saudi SME receivables to European institutions on the strength of regulated origination and loan-level reporting. Neither of those decisions was made in a ballroom, and neither needed a stage.

Access to Saudi returns is turning into a documentation question. What a foreign allocator wants before committing is a regulated platform, a valuation it can check and a paper trail it can follow from a desk in Jakarta or Vienna, and the Kingdom has spent two years building exactly that.

MEANWHILE- Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan has been keeping busy speaking with allies on regional security and the ongoing Houthi attacks. The minister spoke with his Emirati, French, and Turkish counterparts, after UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed met Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman to discuss the situation. Officials are also likely keeping an eye on Egypt’s parliament, which postponed until next week its vote on providing military support to Riyadh.

Clearing the path for Al Nassr’s sale

The Public Investment Fund (PIF) is arranging sponsorship agreements with portfolio companies to help repay Al Nassr’s SAR 800 mn debt, Semafor reports, citing people familiar with the matter. The proposed agreement is meant to shore up the club’s balance sheet before it’s sold to potential investors, including RedBird Capital and Saudi Media Company. The sale of the club would value the stake at around SAR 1 bn, with Cristiano Ronaldo expected to retain a 20% share.

REMEMBER- We reported about PIF’s sponsorship push as it prepares to bring private capital into Al Nassr and tighten financial discipline across Saudi football. The club’s debt approached the SAR 1 bn mark on the back of heavy spending, making its balance sheet a key consideration in potential sale talks.

Al Nassr is the next test of PIF’s plan to hand its football clubs to private capital. The fund took 75% of the Big Four clubs in 2023, spent two years importing stars, and has since pulled back. And the shift reflects a broader move away from state-backed spending toward privatization and more commercially sustainable club operations.

Still grounded

Saudi energy facilities, military camps and airports remain Houthi targets, the group’s spokesperson Yahya Saree said on Monday in a statement covering attacks over the past 48 hours. The Houthis claimed they carried out six operations using ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and drones, targeting Aramco facilities in Yanbu, the Shaybah oil field, King Khalid International Airport and Abha International Airport. The group said it also targeted radar sites in the Al-Hisn and Al-Rahma mountains and in Bir Askar, as well as Khamis Mushait Air Base and a Saudi Navy task force camp.

Houthis continue hitting targets in the south: Saudi Civil Defense said six citizens were injured and three homes and three vehicles damaged when a Houthi projectile hit a residential area in Najran on Sunday.

Gulf carriers are cutting flights to Saudi Arabia through this Saturday, 24 October. This includes Flydubai’s Riyadh, Dammam, and Abha flights and Qatar Airways’ Riyadh and Dammam trips, while reducing Jeddah services to four daily flights. Etihad canceled all flights to Dammam and Riyadh, as well as some Jeddah flights.

Houthi attacks have prompted King Khalid International Airport to tell airlines they must request permission before landing or taking off, Bloomberg reported on Monday. Airlines also cannot use Riyadh’s main airport, which the Houthis have targeted, for emergencies.

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The big story abroad

AI cloud computing company Nscale is negotiating to sell computing power to Anthropic. This transaction could be worth approximately USD 45 bn for a second facility at Nscale’s Monarch data center campus in West Virginia, which would provide 460 MW of computing power via Nvidia’s Vera Rubin AI chips.

A big wager on law: Private equity group Charlesbank has invested in civil litigation defense company Wood Smith Henning & Berman, in one of the largest law firm deals in the US. The agreement, which reportedly values the firm at about USD 700 mn, could potentially lead to similar investments in US liability defence firms.

French unrest dies down: Protests largely subsided in France after authorities implemented stricter security measures, including curfews, following demonstrations that escalated into violence, vandalism, and looting. Following calls from Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu, local authorities imposed an 11 pm curfew in several parts of Paris and introduced restrictions in other cities.