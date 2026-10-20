Banque Saudi Fransi’s 3Q net income rises 11.5% to SAR 1.5 bn

Banque Saudi Fransi’s net income rose 11.5% y-o-y to SAR 1.5 bn in 3Q 2026, on SAR 2.86 bn in revenue, up 10.1% y-o-y, according to a Tadawul disclosure. Net financing commission increased 4.8% to SAR 1.99 bn and net investment commission climbed 18.7% to SAR 318 mn.

The main drivers: Higher fee and commission, trading, and foreign exchange income also supported revenue, partly offset by lower gains on non trading investments. Operating expenses before credit-loss provisions rose 8.4% to SAR 926 mn, while net impairment charges increased 14.3% to SAR 271 mn, reflecting higher expected credit losses on loans and advances.

The first nine month read was more mixed, as net income rose 6.9% y-o-y to SAR 4.38 bn. Net financing commission income increased 11.1% to SAR 6.09 bn, offsetting a 22.1% decline in net investment commission income to SAR 777 mn. Net impairment charges rose 4.3% to SAR 784 mn. BSF’s total assets grew 7.5% y-o-y to SAR 338.6 bn in 9M 2026, while its financial and investment portfolio rose 6.9% to SAR 230.4 bn.