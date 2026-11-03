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Saudi Fisheries appoints Mansour Al Sagheer as new chairman

by The Enterprise CompanySaudi Edition
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Saudi Fisheries has appointed Mansour Al Sagheer (LinkedIn) as board chairman for a three-year term, which began 25 October, according to a Tadawul disclosure. The company also appointed Abdulmajeed Al Sheikh (LinkedIn) as vice chairman for the same term, appointed a board secretary, formed the remuneration and nomination committee, and designated company representatives to the Capital Market Authority, Tadawul, and Edaa.

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