Saudi rewires debt enforcement around assets, deadlines, and registered commercial paper

Saudi’s new debt enforcement law makes dues faster to collect and harder to dodge. The Justice Ministry’s new Enforcement Law — which took effect on Wednesday — and its implementing regulations redefine what counts as an enforceable document, how far a debtor can be pursued, and who can run the process. The ministry frames it as a rebalancing: faster, broader collection tools for creditors, with clearer safeguards for the compliant debtor.

The clock is the biggest shift. Forced execution now begins five working days after a debtor is notified of an enforcement order; posting a sufficient bank guarantee buys another 10. Enforcement reaches current and future funds — including receivables from public entities — and government bodies must act on court orders within three working days. Courts can also levy a daily fine of up to SAR 5k for delayed payment, capped at the value of the debt and cancellable once the debtor pays.

For businesses, registration is the near-term task. Bills of exchange and promissory notes must now be logged on the national electronic platform, Nafith, to carry automatic enforcement power. Notes issued before the switch keep that power for a 12-month grace period, after which registration is mandatory — so any firm sitting on unregistered commercial paper has a year to register it or lose the fast track.

The reach now extends offshore. Debtors are legally bound to declare assets, accounts, and unregistered funds held outside the Kingdom, with cross-border enforcement remaining on a reciprocal basis.

Debtor safeguards expand alongside. Travel bans are no longer automatic — creditors must request them, capped at three years and extendable to six — and are lifted for debts of SAR 50k or less, or once a debtor discloses enough to cover what’s owed. Concealing or smuggling funds, or filing false disclosures, carries up to three years’ imprisonment and fines of up to SAR 1 mn. Asset-tracking, appeals, and travel-ban decisions are handled through the ministry’s electronic systems, and accredited private providers can now take part in enforcement.

Why it matters: The clearer deadlines and wider disclosure make regulatory and financial risk easier to price — predictability that boosts confidence in the investment environment for local and foreign investors weighing exposure to Saudi counterparties.