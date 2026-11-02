Aramco closes Humain stake

Oil money, meet compute: Aramco has completed its purchase of a 49% stake in Humain, investing SAR 9.9 bn (USD 2.6 bn) in a company whose services it plans to use across its own operations, according to a press release. The Public Investment Fund (PIF) keeps a controlling 51%. Aramco bought in through a wholly owned subsidiary, and the deal also covers AI, computing, and digital assets. The PIF and Aramco had signed a non-binding term sheet at last year’s Future Investment Initiative (FII9) for the latter to acquire a significant minority stake in Humain.

Why this matters: Aramco brings both funding and a use for the infrastructure. The liquid contribution supports Humain’s expansion, while its plans to deploy Humain’s services across its operations give the AI company an industrial market to serve.

The money will support a sizable infrastructure push: Humain is targeting 3 GW of AI data center capacity by 2030. Launched in May last year, the company’s remit spans data centers, cloud platforms, AI models — including an Arabic-language model — and applications for businesses and governments. PIF and Aramco will contribute assets, expertise, and staff to support its expansion, putting Saudi Arabia’s two heaviest state balance sheets behind the AI firm.

IN CONTEXT- Humain wants customer contracts to help fund its expansion: CEO Tareq Amin told EnterpriseAM last month that the company was targeting 1.7 GW of data center capacity in 2027, with a domestic infrastructure fund seeking an initial USD 2.5 bn. Its financing model involves securing customers, then using those contracts to attract debt and outside equity — reducing reliance on shareholder funding. A separate fund would finance GPUs and other computing equipment.

REFRESHER- The buildout is already generating contracts: A JV between Hassan Allam Construction and India’s Sterling & Wilson secured an estimated USD 200 mn contract for the first phase of a Riyadh AI data center for Humain and STC subsidiary Center3. And its SAR 8.8 bn, 250 MW data center build contract with Al Moammar Information Systems (MIS) has moved to execution.

For Aramco, the stake does double duty: It gets shareholder exposure to AI-compute demand at what it calls attractive margins, a captive buyer for its own AI and digital assets, and infrastructure it can point back at its oil, gas, and chemicals operations. Aramco CEO Amin Nasser pointed to USD 11.3 bn in “technology realized value” since 2023, much of it from AI, as the track record behind the bet.