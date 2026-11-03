Riyadh Metro brings in US-French expertise

A Parsons-led consortium including France’s Systra and Egis will provide project and construction management for the Riyadh Metro’s 8.4 km Red Line extension to Diriyah Gate, with the work running for six years, Agbi reports. The 8.4 km extension will connect King Saud University to Diriyah and include five stations, with 7.1 km underground and 1.3 km elevated.

Barclays’ Saudi plans are moving forward

Barclays Capital Saudi has completed the Capital Market Authority’s requirements to commence arranging and advising activities in the securities business, following its licensing in October 2025, the CMA announced.

REMEMBER- Barclays returned to the Kingdom in 2025 after more than a decade away, securing a provisional CMA license and planning to open its Riyadh regional headquarters in King Abdullah Financial District. The bank is now working to build a broader platform in the Kingdom, with plans to expand its financial services offering and deepen its coverage of corporate, institutional, and sovereign wealth fund clients.