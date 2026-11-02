Keir appoints a new chairman as ispace taps a Saudi executive

Keir International’s founder Mohammed Al Dhalaan (LinkedIn) is returning to the company as board chairman and a non-executive member, effective 29 October, following Osama Farij Al Owaidhi’s resignation, according to a Tadawul filing. Al Dhalaan previously served as the company’s CEO from 2008 to 2017.

ALSO- ispace appointed Anas Al Shuwayer (LinkedIn) as general manager and managing director of its Saudi Arabia entity, effective 1 November, according to a press release. He has more than 20 years of experience across the energy, industrial services, and critical infrastructure sectors and previously served as director of defense, critical infrastructure, and energy at Serco Saudi Arabia.